Local organizations unite to establish inaugural fundraiser for first responders

Members of Langan Financial Group, Hayman Studio, and Gig and Take present $5100 to the Fire Chiefs and Firefighters Association of York County.

Langan Financial Group, Hayman Studio, Gig and Take, and MSCPA raise more than $5,000 for the Fire Chiefs and Firefighters Association of York County

We hope to make this an annual event in York and continue to support the local community.” — Bob Langan, CEO of Langan Financial Group

MECHANICSBERG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturers Unite for First Responders! — that was the theme at the York County History Center’s Fire Museum on April 25. There Langan Financial Group, Hayman Studio, Gig and Take, and The Manufacturers’ Association raised funds for the Fire Chiefs and Firefighters Association of York County that operates the York County Fire School. With the support of 70 community and manufacturing industry participants, the group raised more than $5,100. Numerous organizations contributed to the event: There was phenomenal catering by Gather 256, photography services donated by Hayman Studio, and fifteen $250 event sponsorships from local organizations. Bob Langan, CEO of Langan Financial Group said, “We hope to make this an annual event in York and continue to support the local community.”

David Maletz, Museum Educator at the York County History Center said, “There is a rich history to manufacturers supporting firefighters in York. For over 100 years, manufacturers have supported firefighters and have even helped found the 1903 firehouse.” Tom Palisin, Executive Director of the Manufacturers’ Association, along with the partners “wanted to help continue the tradition, and the Fire Museum was the perfect spot!”

“Our company has been supporting manufacturers for generations, so when they asked us to support a cause they care about, we jumped at the opportunity,” said Hayman Studio owner Ryan Hayman.

As the group looks to make this an annual event, they are beginning to brainstorm ideas to make it bigger. “We are discussing ideas on how to increase donations to our local first responders. We want this to be a major fundraiser for them,” Founder and CEO of Gig and Take, Rahil Siddiqui said.

Be on the lookout for next year’s event that will aim to increase its donation to the Fire Chiefs and Firefighters Association of York County. To learn more about the Fire Museum or to support the Fire Chiefs and Firefighters Association of York County, please visit their websites. To get involved in planning next year’s fundraising event, contact Devin Langan at 717-288-1880.