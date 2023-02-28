YORK Athletics Makes New Executive Appointments as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth
BOSTON, MA, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YORK Athletics Mfg., a third-generation independently-owned footwear brand, announced today the appointments of Dan McAuliffe as Chief Executive Officer and Greg Segel as Chief Growth Officer as the company enters their next phase of growth and evolution.
The appointments come at a pivotal moment for the company as consumers are seeking more versatile footwear and apparel options. YORK Athletics’ product line delivers an intentionally minimalist aesthetic that can be worn in professional, casual, and athletic settings. The new appointments will be instrumental in YORK Athletics’ continued growth and positioning of the brand as a strong contender within the athleisure industry.
“YORK Athletics was founded on the principle of providing a versatile and stylish sneaker that comfortably performs in a variety of situations,” said Travis York, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of YORK Athletics. “As the focus on versatility continues to grow, these appointments put the company in the strongest position to reach an even broader audience.”
Dan McAuliffe previously served as the Vice President of Operations at YORK Athletics for nearly four years, and has held roles in digital marketing, ecommerce operations, and customer experience and research at Dyn, which was acquired by Oracle for $600 million.
“I’m honored to be taking on the role of CEO at YORK Athletics,” said McAuliffe. “Since inception, the YORK Athletics’ mission has been clear - provide a clean, minimalist shoe that doesn’t sacrifice quality or performance. It has been amazing to see the evolution of this brand over the past three plus years and I look forward to playing a greater role in bringing the company further into the future, while continuing to embrace our founding principles.”
Greg Segel previously served as the Vice President of eCommerce at YORK Athletics, joining the team in February of 2021. Prior to joining, Segel spent more than six years at ‘47 Brand, most recently serving as their Senior eCommerce Manager, where he helped transform the Boston-based retailer into a multi-million dollar omnichannel brand.
“Consumer behaviors are shifting,” said Segel. “Fueled mainly by the hybrid work model, accelerated growth in the ‘workleisure’ market is forcing brands to evaluate the versatility of their footwear and apparel. That's where we excel. Our brand was built on designing shoes that both look great and perform across the entirety of your day.”
These promotions continue to build on the forward momentum for YORK Athletics, which had an award-winning year in 2022. One of their flagship silhouettes, The Frank, was awarded both the 2022 SELF Sneaker Award for Best Versatile Gym Shoe and Men’s Health Most Stylish Training Sneaker for 2022.
For more information, visit https://yorkathleticsmfg.com.
About YORK Athletics Mfg.
Boston-based YORK Athletics Mfg. is a third-generation, independently-owned family footwear brand with roots dating back to 1946. Their mission is to manufacture shoes that embody the perfect blend of contemporary yet timeless design with the functionality and comfort you would expect from a high-quality performance sneaker. Voted Best of Boston eCommerce Retailer in 2019, YORK Athletics has continued to innovate and receive accolades such as the 2022 SELF Sneaker Award for Best Versatile Gym Shoe and 2022 Men’s Health Most Stylish Training Sneaker. They have also been praised by publications such as ESPN, Esquire, Hypebeast, POPSUGAR Fitness, Footwear News and more for their uniquely versatile design. To learn more please visit www.yorkathleticsmfg.com.
