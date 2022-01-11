York IE Launches New Services to Help Companies Attract and Retain Top Talent
Firm hires former PillPack and Amazon executiveMANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- York IE™, a vertically integrated strategic growth and investment firm, today announced the launch of new advisory services to help companies attract and retain top talent, make their culture a strategic differentiator, and drive sustainable, profitable growth. The firm has hired former PillPack and Amazon executive Brittany Flanagan as vice president of talent to lead this effort.
“To attract and retain the best talent, you can’t be reactive. You need to have a comprehensive strategy that covers everything from your org chart to compensation plans and compliance,” said Kyle York, CEO, York IE. “A lot of companies, regardless of stage, don’t have that expertise. As a result, they’re losing their ability to compete in a competitive job market.”
The new advisory services will help companies retain and attract talent, build an authentic culture and implement workplace best practices. To do so, York IE will advise companies on a variety of issues, including:
- Compensation planning and analysis
- Benefits analysis
- Training and onboarding
- Workforce development and career pathing
- Organizational structure and team architecture
- Compliant employment practices
- Employee lifecycle process development and implementation
York IE’s Talent and Culture services are available through hands-on engagements with the firm’s advisory services team and on-demand via its Fuel platform.
“This new offering is going to help companies access everything they need to transform into an employer of choice, and there is no better person to lead this practice than Brittany,” York said.
Meet Brittany Flanagan
In her new role, Flanagan will also be responsible for the strategy and execution of talent initiatives within York IE, including recruiting, training, diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives, compensation planning, benefits management and staff development.
Flanagan previously worked as a senior human resources manager at Amazon Pharmacy, which she joined through Amazon’s acquisition of PillPack, where she served as vice president, people operations. Prior to PillPack, Flanagan ran talent and culture at SilverTech. She started her career in human resources at Target.
“At the end of the day, companies are about people,” Flanagan said. “Attracting and retaining those people is the difference between having a good idea and a generational company. I’m thrilled to help startups build out these practices so they can grow and achieve their vision.”
York IE currently offers the below advisory services to help companies strategically grow, and the firm is always listening to the needs of entrepreneurs, investors and startup communities:
Market and Product
Financial Operations and Capital Strategy
GTM and Sales Scaling
Marketing and Communications
To learn more about York IE’s talent offering, visit york.ie/services.
ABOUT YORK IE
York IE™ is a vertically integrated strategic growth and investment firm helping reshape the way companies are built, scaled and monetized. Through Fuel™, its SaaS platform, hands-on advisory services and selective early stage B2B SaaS investments, York IE supports ambitious entrepreneurs, operators and investors on their quest to scale startups and disrupt markets.
