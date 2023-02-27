We want to take you on your first turkey hunt

Apply online by March 13 for this unique opportunity!

Cody - Are you interested in learning how to turkey hunt, but don’t know how to get started? We want to show you how!



The First Hunt Foundation, Wyoming Outdoorsmen, Wyoming Game and Fish Department and several private landowners are partnering once again to offer first-time turkey hunters a mentored hunting opportunity this spring. We are currently accepting applications!



We are looking for kids ages 12-17, families and adult women in the Big Horn Basin who are interested in learning how to hunt turkeys.



Selected applicants will be paired with a mentor who will guide them through all aspects of a spring turkey hunt. Prior to the hunt, participants will spend a day at the range practicing with a shotgun and learning about turkeys. The hunt will occur in late April or May on private land along the Wood River west of Meeteetse. A parent or a designated chaperone must accompany youth under 18 participating in the program.



No previous hunting experience is necessary. In fact, we are looking for first-time hunters! Parent-child teams and families who want to learn how to hunt together are encouraged to apply. All equipment including a firearm and ammunition can be provided. Applications are due by March 13. Spots are limited; apply today through the First Hunt Foundation’s website.



For more information or to learn about other mentored hunting opportunities, call First Hunt Foundation Wyoming Director Fred Williams at (307) 223-7146 or First Hunt Foundation program coordinator and Wyoming Outdoorsmen board member Bruce Salzmann at (715)-530-1565.

