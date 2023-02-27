Twelve Technology Startups Accepted into Exponential Impact’s Accelerator Program
XI’s Spring Cohort Features All Colorado Springs-Based CompaniesCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twelve innovative technology startups were accepted into Exponential Impact’s Accelerator program through a competitive application process. With industries and technologies ranging from apps to AI, healthcare to cryptocurrency, and blockchain to bags, the companies were selected for their potential for rapid growth and local economic impact.
“We are thrilled to welcome these 12 companies to the XI Accelerator program,” said Vance Brown, Executive Director of Exponential Impact. “Exponential Impact is doubling down and investing in the Colorado Springs community with this upcoming spring cohort with all 12 startups having a local presence. Over the next three months, the entrepreneurs will have access to XI’s co-working space, receive one on one expert mentoring, participate in weekly wellness sessions, earn credits to use on professional services, and present at a final Demo Day.”
Starting on March 1, the accepted startups will complete a twelve-week program with a holistic, mentor-driven curriculum and resources to help them build strategies for sustainable personal and business growth. The 2023 Accelerator will include two cohorts: Start and Scale. The seven companies joining the Start cohort, designed for emerging startups attracting their first customer are: Classroom Expert, Digital Asset Sisters, Gobe, KareTeam, PlayMakerIQ, Peak Education & Security Farm. The five companies selected to participate in the Scale cohort, tailored for rapidly growing companies, include: Diode, Helping Habit, Flex Ecommerce, Salt Athletic & USA Wallet.
Exponential Impact’s spring Accelerator program runs from March to May. Applications for the fall cohort will open in July.
About Exponential Impact
From supporting Colorado businesses that impact our local community to supporting early-stage emerging technology startups, Exponential Impact’s mission is simple: develop the best entrepreneurs humanly possible. Learn more at www.exponentialimpact.com.
