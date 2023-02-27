IT Expert Releases New Book For Businesses Working With The Department Of Defense

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wayne Hunter owner and founder of AvTek Solutions, an IT services company serving business owners in Texas, has recently released a new book ensuring a business has key practices in place to bid on, win and take part in lucrative government contracts. The book, The Compliance Formula, describes how to stay compliant when working with the government.

“Cyberhackers are costing the DoD and its contractors billions each year,” says Wayne Hunter, Chief Executive Officer and President for AvTek Solutions. “Any company that works with them must become CMMC compliant in order to stand out from competitors and avoid hefty fines.”

This book is going to reveal exactly how to make sure your business is fully compliant with CMMC standards, and if it isn’t…

You’ll also learn the six-step process to successfully weave CMMC compliance into your workplace culture. For more information about The Compliance Formula, Successful Strategies Of CMMC Compliant Companies, or to purchase copies of the book, please visit https://www.avteksolutions.com/The_compliance_formula_pre/ or contact AvTek Solutions at 214-778-2983.

About the Author

Wayne Hunter is the President and CEO of AvTek Solutions, Inc. where he concentrates his efforts on providing the best solution to customers. Wayne has over 30 years of experience in Information Technology, focusing on implementing storage and data systems, IT management, and systems integration. Wayne is passionate about solving IT problems and affecting positive change for customers. He is especially proud of AvTek’s reputation of trust that has been established with customers over the last decade.