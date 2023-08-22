HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Free National Event For Small Businesses To Be More Productive, Profitable, and Protected

Wayne Hunter, owner and founder of AvTek Solutions, Inc., an IT services company serving small business owners, is officially a host of the second annual Small Business Tech Day happening November 16th.

This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec, AI expert and top technology leader Adam Cheyer, and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.

The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

“It’s nearly impossible for businesses to stay up-to-date on emerging trends in technology. It’s been that way for years, but with the emergence of AI, dependence on “work-from-anywhere” models, and, unfortunately, an increase in online threats from overseas, it’s more important than ever to know what’s happening. The right tools, services, software, and partners can be the difference between business growth and going out of business. Owners and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability when they use technology the right way, and that’s what we want to bring to small businesses.” said Wayne Hunter, chief executive officer for AvTek Solutions, Inc.

This international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts, and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing emerging technology trends. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to https://www.avteksolutions.com/tech-day-2023/ or call (469) 658-7895 and let them know you’d like information on the FREE local event on November 16th.

About the Author

Wayne Hunter is the co-founder and CEO of AvTek Solutions, Inc., an Amazon #1 best-selling author, speaker, and a leader in the IT industry. Providing cutting-edge information technology solutions to customers, he brings over 30 years of experience and expertise to the table. Focused on mitigating risk, storage and data systems, and IT management and systems integration, Wayne’s passion for solving IT problems has established a reputation of trust between colleagues and customers alike. His mission is to provide the best possible solution to every customer with the vision of tying his customers' success directly to AvTek's success.