HomeWAV Partners with Bradford County Jail
Correctional facility now offering all-in-one inmate communication systemSTARKE, FLORIDA, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeWAV, the leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication solutions, recently completed installation of a new inmate communication system at Bradford County Jail in Starke, Florida for inmates to connect with their loved ones.
Expanding the number of HomeWAV’s facility partners serviced within the Florida market, Bradford County Jail holds up to 185 inmates that can now utilize the all-in-one inmate communications system. Through 24 HomePAS™ (Protected Access System) kiosks and 185 ComPAS™ (Portable Access System) tablets that provide inmates with a variety of tools and resources to aid in education, self-improvement, and mental health, HomeWAV is now providing voice calling, video visitation, and an investigative suite of services.
Selecting HomeWAV for its innovative all-in-one platform, responsive customer service, state-of-the-art investigative services, and lower rates to connect loved ones, Bradford County Jail is ready to offer comprehensive technology solutions for its facility staff, inmates, and visitors.
“Our reason for choosing HomeWAV was for their all-in-one solution kiosk that we felt was a technology upgrade that is providing lower rates on phone and video calls for the community,” said Bradford County Major McKinley. “Also, the promise of client and customer service are very important for us moving forward. Having a one-to-one tablet ratio also helps our inmates better themselves with a variety of programs. While just starting with HomeWAV, the ease of use on the administration platform has already streamlined our facility in a number of ways.”
About HomeWAV
Founded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has remained the industry leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, our all-in-one patented platform is the first of its kind to satisfy the growing demands in the correctional industry. Through our organizational pillars of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact, we are disrupting the industry standard by leading with fairness and developing transformative technology while keeping facilities safe and communities connected. For more information, visit HomeWAV at www.homewav.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
