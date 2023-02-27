Tauck Selects Spark Cooperative’s GO software for its award-winning European river cruises
Truck is dedicated to constantly elevating our guests’ experience. GO by Spark is intuitive and it dramatically enhances our ability to quickly and accurately communicate with guests. ”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spark Cooperative, a trusted entertainment, technology, and guest experience partner based in Miami, announced it will be implementing its proprietary customer experience software, GO by Spark, on Tauck’s award-winning river cruises. Tauck is a 98-year-old leader in guided travel. The company’s global portfolio includes 30 river cruise itineraries across Europe, and it has been named the “World’s Best River Cruise Line” by the readers of Travel + Leisure magazine on three different occasions.
— Tauck’s Chief Operating Officer, Jeremy Palmer
GO by Spark will help automate the process of communicating Tauck’s daily itinerary details to its guests via their smart phones or tablets during their travels. Not only will GO by Spark provide a consistent look and feel across Tauck’s 30 river cruising itineraries across Europe, it will also allow easy, immediate, “real-time” updates should plans change over the course of guests’ journeys. The announcement follows a very successful test-launch on two of Tauck’s river ships in late fall 2022 where uniformly positive feedback of the technology and the experience was provided.
“Tauck is one of the premier names in all of travel, renowned for their European river cruises, small ship ocean cruises, and guided land journeys. We are proud that they have chosen our signature hospitality software, GO by Spark, to enhance communications to its river cruising guests,” said Ronnie Farzad, Co-Founder and Principal at Spark Cooperative. “We look forward to a successful launch this spring across all of Tauck’s river cruises, with an eye toward expanding our partnership to eventually include Tauck’s small ship ocean cruises and land tours as well.”
Based in Connecticut, Tauck is the gold standard in guided travel. On its river cruises, the company pairs its 98 years of experience crafting and guiding culturally immersive land journeys with the ease, elegance and “unpack just once” convenience of travel along Europe’s historic inland waterways.
“At Tauck we’re dedicated to constantly elevating our guests’ experience, and we’re excited to be partnering with Spark to bring their GO software to our river cruises,” said Tauck’s Chief Operating Officer, Jeremy Palmer. “The GO by Spark system is intuitive for our Tauck Cruise Directors and Tauck Director guides to use, and it dramatically enhances our ability to quickly and accurately communicate with our guests. Our successful test of the system last fall made choosing GO by Spark for our river cruises a very easy decision.”
To learn more about the Tauck visit www.tauck.com or follow @TauckTravel on Facebook and Instagram, or @Tauck on YouTube.
To learn more about Spark Cooperative and how the team creates and implements experience-centric solutions, visit www.sparkcooperative.com or follow @sparkcooperative on Instagram and LinkedIn.
###
About Spark Cooperative
Spark Cooperative is a trusted entertainment, technology, and customer experience partner to leading hospitality, travel, and real estate development organizations delivering from concept to execution, managing even the smallest details to deliver memorable experiences for all. GO by Spark is the brand’s proprietary customer service experience software for hospitality brands. Learn more at www.sparkcooperative.com or follow @sparkcooperative on Instagram and LinkedIn.
About Tauck
Founded in 1925, Tauck is a world leader in upscale guided travel, with more than 150 land tours, safaris, river cruises and small ship ocean cruises to 70+ countries and all seven continents. In each of the last 25 years, Tauck has been honored in Travel + Leisure’s annual "World's Best Awards," by being named to either the magazine’s list of the “World’s Best Tour Operators,” it’s list of the “World’s Best River Cruise Lines,” or oftentimes both. Tauck has also captured the top spot on each list on three different occasions, a feat no other company has achieved once.
Marcia Gomez
Blank Canvas Communications, LLC.
marcia@blankcanvascomm.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other