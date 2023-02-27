Campus communication reimaged: Pickcel adds the much-needed digital edge to education
From attractive digital posters to the organized display of notices, Pickcel's digital signage solution is being enjoyed by colleges & universities in India.
Our SOC 2-certified platform offers enhanced security, making Pickcel a highly reliable digital tool.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pickcel, one of the fastest-growing players in the global digital signage market, has played a remarkable role in introducing the education sector to the benefits of digital signage.
— Basudev Saha, Co-Founder & CTO, Pickcel
Higher education institutions in India have readily embraced innovative technology, enjoying real-time interactions, enhanced visual engagement, and increased information retention.
With a focus on streamlining and connecting campus communities, Pickcel's advanced interface has been adopted by premier institutions such as Christ University, ATLAS SkillTech University, GMR Institute of Technology, and more.
To begin with, Bangalore's Christ university aimed to keep students and staff up-to-date on notices and activities issued daily, but traditional pinboards failed to capture attention. Miscommunication, lost opportunities, and delayed responses prompted the university authorities to digitize day-to-day messaging on campus.
Pickcel's cloud-based digital signage solution was identified by the institution as versatile and user-friendly, aligning perfectly with its vision. The solution was deployed across multiple campuses in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, and Pune using Android-powered digital screens, with the network supported on any media player, ensuring a seamless installation.
A wide range of useful apps from the Pickcel app store, such as Scroller, Bulletin Board, Text App, People Space, RSS Feeds, and pre-installed integrations with Google Suite & Zoom, enabled the college authorities to play any form of content seamlessly as the situation necessitated. From pre-recorded video tours to real-time bulletins and live meetings, the Pickcel solution revolutionized campus communications.
ATLAS SkillTech University, a multi-disciplinary institution based in Mumbai, faced similar challenges. They use the Pickcel software to display exam schedules, event calendars, and motivational quotes. The university deployed more than ten 65" Mi TV screens powered by the software. The software offered perks like remote updates, multi-login support, and customized admin dashboards, among other features.
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham from the southern Indian state of Kerala had a slightly different use case for the Pickcel software. The software system was deployed on-premise signage for general information dissemination at the college lobbies and cafeterias.
"Our signage software has cloud-based and on-premise solutions, offering flexibility and client-specific customizations. With complete control over what goes up on the screens, content management, and regular reports & insights, schools, colleges, and higher education institutions can step into the much-needed digital transformation era. Our SOC 2 certified software offers enhanced security, making Pickcel a reliable digital tool," Basudev Saha, CTO of Pickcel, detailed.
Likewise, the remote-signage specifications of GMR Institute of Technology were catered to with just a few integrations. Pickcel add-ons, namely, the People Space app and Scroller app, came into the foray, making birthday updates, faculty panel lists display, and announcements get a new avatar!
Functionality had a new face, all thanks to Pickcel! Additionally, Pickcel apps brought forth live infotainment such as RSS feeds, weather, digital clocks, and BBC News. Universities witnessed a visible improvement in student and staff attention following their digital transformation initiative, making digital signage a highly effective tool for educational interactions.
Key features of the Pickcel digital signage solution:
- Remote management, including remote software deployment, display registration, troubleshooting, and content publishing
- Support for multiple display types (video walls, interactive displays, billboards, menu boards, tablets)
- Tons of content apps, layout designs, templates, and design tools for DIY content creation
- Advanced scheduling of content, creation of multiple schedules and day sequences
- SOC2-certified for top-notch platform security
- Scope of integration with other systems, such as social media and analytics platforms
The Pickcel tech team has the capabilities to remodel their solutions and develop a bespoke platform specifically tailored to the client's business needs.
About Pickcel:
Pickcel is a global digital signage software brand with solutions impacting various industries, such as retail, hospitality & food service, corporate, education, healthcare, and transportation. The company has offices in Bangalore (India) and New York (USA). With an excellent portfolio of more than 5500+ clients, the name is trusted by SMBs and multinational brands alike. Marriott, Radisson, Etisalat, Mercedes, Amazon, Decathlon, and NEC, are some of their notable clients. The Pickcel software currently powers 100,000+ screens across 30 countries. The brand has several partnership programs and is always looking for collaborations with regional brands.
