Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 369,804 in the last 365 days.

Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for January 2023

MACAU, February 27 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 125 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in January 2023, an increase of 7 year-on-year. However, the total number of available guest rooms decreased by 1.8% to 38,000 in light of a drop in supply of 5-star hotel guest rooms. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in January rose by 27.3 percentage points year-on-year to 71.2%, with the rates for 2-star and 5-star hotels surging by 33.5 percentage points and 30.5 percentage points respectively.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in January went up by 59.6% year-on-year to 819,000; the number of guests from mainland China (646,000) and Hong Kong (105,000) soared by 54.9% and 484.4% respectively while local guests (47,000) fell by 31.0%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests shortened by 0.1 night year-on-year to 1.7 nights.

In January, number of visitors joining local tours increased by 80.4% year-on-year to 4,800; meanwhile, number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services (booking for transport, accommodation and sightseeing tours) through travel agencies leapt by 160.5% to 11,000.

You just read:

Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for January 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more