Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for January 2023

MACAU, February 27 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 125 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in January 2023, an increase of 7 year-on-year. However, the total number of available guest rooms decreased by 1.8% to 38,000 in light of a drop in supply of 5-star hotel guest rooms. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in January rose by 27.3 percentage points year-on-year to 71.2%, with the rates for 2-star and 5-star hotels surging by 33.5 percentage points and 30.5 percentage points respectively.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in January went up by 59.6% year-on-year to 819,000; the number of guests from mainland China (646,000) and Hong Kong (105,000) soared by 54.9% and 484.4% respectively while local guests (47,000) fell by 31.0%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests shortened by 0.1 night year-on-year to 1.7 nights.

In January, number of visitors joining local tours increased by 80.4% year-on-year to 4,800; meanwhile, number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services (booking for transport, accommodation and sightseeing tours) through travel agencies leapt by 160.5% to 11,000.