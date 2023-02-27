New Product Alert: Advanced 24 Liter Laboratory Water Bath

Four E's USA 24 Liter Water Bath side view of 24 liter water bath Four E's USA logo

Laboratory bench space utilization is always very important to researchers and clinicians. The 24 Liter Water Bath has the right ratio of capacity to footprint

WEST WINDSOR, NEW JERSEY, MERCER, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four E’s, a global manufacturer and supplier of laboratory and medical devices, introduces a 24 Liter Water Bath to complement their existing water bath line. After exponentially increasing sales of their 2, 5, and 13 Liter Water Baths and careful investigation into customers’ requirements, the 24-liter water bath was designed to increase water bath capacity while minimizing the footprint of the device. Laboratory bench space utilization is always very important to researchers and clinicians.

The 24 Liter Water bath has the right ratio of capacity to footprint size and the front facing controls make the device easy to use. Some additional industry-first features include a dual lid design, a tempered glass touch interface, and a custom designed baseplate to ensure precise temperature control. Additional features include a corrosion resistant stainless-steel basin, lifting handles, and a front facing drain port. Customer feedback from existing large water bath users allowed Four E’s USA to address the following end user pain points.

• Existing large water baths were just too big for most labs, so the 24 Liter design is right sized for most labs that need a “large” water bath.

• Existing large water baths had the drain port on the back of the unit, and it was difficult to access. Four E’s moved the drain port to the front for easy access.

• Existing large water baths had one large lid that was difficult to pick up. Four E’s designed the 24 Liter water bath with two smaller lids. The Four E’s two-lid design also decreases the temperature fluctuations when accessing the samples.

• Customers had difficulty calibrating their water baths so Four E’s designed an intuitive high and low temperature calibration menu for accurate bath calibration.

• Four E’s designed the units with 3 easy to use programmable setpoints as customers typically use the baths at a minimum of one temperature setpoint up to a maximum of three different temperatures for different processes. The baths can quickly be set at the right setpoint with these three dedicated buttons.

• Four E’s used the same modern glass touch interface as their 2, 5, and 13 Liter water baths because the feedback was very positive from existing customers.

Four E’s has over 60 engineers dedicated to designing and building high quality laboratory equipment especially in the areas of heating, cooling, mixing, and PCR. The innovation, quality, and price point of the equipment we manufacture is a direct result of our commitment to strong engineering and manufacturing capabilities. Recently, Four E’s expanded manufacturing facilities abroad to address rapidly increasing sales.

The expansion will facilitate production of the 24 Liter water baths. Four E’s continues to innovate in heating and cooling devices as well as histology, clinical devices, and molecular diagnostic equipment. If you have questions regarding our temperature control devices such as water baths or dry bath incubators, please contact our product specialists or any of our US based distributors.

