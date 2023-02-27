Retia Medical is now Providing Access to the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor to all Vizient members Through AMX
EINPresswire.com/ -- Retia Medical, a leading provider of advanced hemodynamic monitors, today announced a new agreement with American Medical Xchange (AMX), an NMSDC nationally certified diverse supplier providing medical surgical and specialty medical devices to hospitals through agreements with national health systems.
Under the agreement, Retia Medical will offer its cutting-edge Argos Hemodynamic monitor to Vizient’s S3P network of hospitals and healthcare providers through AMX. The Argos monitor is designed to help clinicians improve patient outcomes for critically ill and high-risk patients while eliminating the need for costly disposables.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with AMX to provide Vizient members the opportunity to bring our monitor into their hospitals," said Marc Zemel CEO of Retia Medical. "Our agreement with AMX reflects our commitment to diversity and equity, and to helping clinicians deliver the best possible care to their critically ill patients. We are confident that this collaboration will lead to significant improvements in patient care and cost savings for Vizient hospitals."
Retia Medical’s innovative product, the Argos, is designed to address some of the most pressing challenges facing healthcare providers today. The Argos monitor provides consistently accurate data to help ensure patient safety and avoid serious complications from high-risk surgeries and ICU stays.
For more information on Retia Medical and its products, visit www.retiamedical.com or email us at info@retiamedical.com
About Retia Medical
Retia Medical aims to provide accurate cardiovascular information and insights to help clinicians improve outcomes for high-risk patients. Retia brings together industry-leading expertise in physiology, signal processing, data science, and computational algorithms to engineer innovative hemodynamic monitoring solutions that give clinicians accurate, real-time data that they can rely on to make patient care decisions. Retia is committed to giving clinicians greater access to hemodynamic monitoring by providing a more cost-effective solution that eliminates unnecessary proprietary disposables. Retia Medical is proud to positively impact patient care in the U.S. and internationally as more hospitals continue to incorporate the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor into their standard of care
About the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor
Retia Medical’s Argos Monitor, with its Multi-Beat Analysis (MBA™) algorithm, eliminates a critical problem with older cardiac output technologies. By analyzing multiple heart beats (MBA™) and not just one single beat at a time, the Argos provides consistently accurate hemodynamic measurements to help guide therapy decisions and prevent major complications. Additionally, the Argos system is unique in its class by not requiring costly disposables to monitor each patient, and is available at a low, fixed capital cost. Setting up the minimally invasive Argos takes less than a minute to start monitoring.
Humberto Contreras
Under the agreement, Retia Medical will offer its cutting-edge Argos Hemodynamic monitor to Vizient’s S3P network of hospitals and healthcare providers through AMX. The Argos monitor is designed to help clinicians improve patient outcomes for critically ill and high-risk patients while eliminating the need for costly disposables.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with AMX to provide Vizient members the opportunity to bring our monitor into their hospitals," said Marc Zemel CEO of Retia Medical. "Our agreement with AMX reflects our commitment to diversity and equity, and to helping clinicians deliver the best possible care to their critically ill patients. We are confident that this collaboration will lead to significant improvements in patient care and cost savings for Vizient hospitals."
Retia Medical’s innovative product, the Argos, is designed to address some of the most pressing challenges facing healthcare providers today. The Argos monitor provides consistently accurate data to help ensure patient safety and avoid serious complications from high-risk surgeries and ICU stays.
For more information on Retia Medical and its products, visit www.retiamedical.com or email us at info@retiamedical.com
About Retia Medical
Retia Medical aims to provide accurate cardiovascular information and insights to help clinicians improve outcomes for high-risk patients. Retia brings together industry-leading expertise in physiology, signal processing, data science, and computational algorithms to engineer innovative hemodynamic monitoring solutions that give clinicians accurate, real-time data that they can rely on to make patient care decisions. Retia is committed to giving clinicians greater access to hemodynamic monitoring by providing a more cost-effective solution that eliminates unnecessary proprietary disposables. Retia Medical is proud to positively impact patient care in the U.S. and internationally as more hospitals continue to incorporate the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor into their standard of care
About the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor
Retia Medical’s Argos Monitor, with its Multi-Beat Analysis (MBA™) algorithm, eliminates a critical problem with older cardiac output technologies. By analyzing multiple heart beats (MBA™) and not just one single beat at a time, the Argos provides consistently accurate hemodynamic measurements to help guide therapy decisions and prevent major complications. Additionally, the Argos system is unique in its class by not requiring costly disposables to monitor each patient, and is available at a low, fixed capital cost. Setting up the minimally invasive Argos takes less than a minute to start monitoring.
Humberto Contreras
Retia Medical
+1 203-814-7987
hcontreras@retiamedical.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn