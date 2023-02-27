NWCX Holds Black History Month Program

TIPTONVILLE – In celebration of Black History Month, the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) in Tiptonville held an informational program for incarcerated men. The annual event was a chance to educate the men about the history of successful African Americans and the importance of cultural diversity. This understanding fosters empathy and acceptance - values essential for successful reentry.

The event blended written works and musical performances by offenders in salute to African Americans throughout history. Speakers James A. Mosley Jr. and Patrick Houston provided an inspiring reminder to accept diversity in all its forms.

“Holding a Black History Month program for the incarcerated population is a great way to provide them with education, support, and community connection,” said NWCX Counselor Bernadette Seward. “It is an opportunity to recognize the shared history of all people, regardless of their current circumstances, and to provide a platform for constructive dialogue and reflection.”

The Tennessee Department of Correction is committed to preparing offenders for successful reentry and reducing victimization.