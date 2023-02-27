Read more about GBI Arrests Elementary School Principal in Coffee County

Submit Release
Douglas, GA (February 24, 2023) – The GBI has arrested and charged Anastagia Carter, 51, of Douglas, Georgia, with two counts of 1st Degree Cruelty to a Child, two counts of 3rd Degree Cruelty to a Child, two counts of False Imprisonment, and two counts of Simple Battery stemming from incidents that occurred at Indian Creek Elementary School.

The GBI was requested by the Coffee County Board of Education Police Department after they received information regarding an incident between Carter and a student. During the investigation, GBI agents also learned of a second incident.  Carter was taken into custody today by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

