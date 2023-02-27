Accent Therapeutics upgrades to Xavo R3 for their small molecule Compound Management needs

Xavo, a leading provider of Software-as-a-Service for Biopharma R&D announces that Accent Therapeutics has gone live with the latest version of Xavo R3.

BOSTON, MA, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xavo, a leading provider of Software-as-a-Service for Biopharma R&D is pleased to announce that Accent Therapeutics has gone live with the latest version of Xavo R3. - “We are very happy to continue the successful partnership with Accent Therapeutics and to have them as a customer of our cloud-based Sample Management SaaS”, says Reda Bensaid, Xavo’s CEO.

Accent Therapeutics, Inc., a Lexington, MA based biopharmaceutical company who is focusing on the RNA modification space to deliver the next generation of cancer therapies, has been a user of Xavo’s cloud-based Sample Management system since 2019. With growing needs in managing their inventory of small molecule samples across several CROs and to make samples of compounds better available for their scientists, Accent turned to Xavo in 2022 to upgrade to the latest version of the product, which is Xavo R3.

Following Xavo’s standard process and out-of-the-box product functionality, the joint team was able to configure the platform to enable Accent’s agile and distributed scientific operations.

“At Accent, we are focused on translating extraordinary science to life-changing therapies for patients in need.”, says Gina Prophete, Manager, Sample Management at Accent. She continues: “Efficiencies and accuracy in our workflows are critical to ensuring our scientists’ work in support of our mission is well-supported. The Xavo system is an important component of our daily workflow in providing samples to our scientists. The upgrade to Xavo R3 has helped us to reduce the manual effort in executing sample orders and feel more confident in the speed and precision of our workflow. “

Rami Lokas, Xavo’s VP Value Realization says: “Xavo is proud to have been a partner with Accent for several years. The recent upgrade to Xavo R3 highlights our commitment to continually providing better Sample Management solutions to our customers and the marketplace. Xavo’s state-of-the-art cloud-based SaaS solution for Sample Management helps Accent manage sample inventories across several CROs. We look forward to continually delivering on expanded functionality through our subscription model at no additional cost to our customers.”

About Xavo R3

Xavo R3 is a full-featured Sample Management platform for Biopharma R&D labs that is exclusively offered as Software-as-a-Service. The subscription model scales according to market needs from small Biopharma customers to large enterprise deployments. Xavo R3 dramatically improves the ability of Sample Management labs to fulfill demand for R&D materials at the highest quality, to promise on time every time. Furthermore, it helps Sample Management labs achieve higher productivity, flexibility and transparency while reducing compound use, labor cost and increasing quality.

About Accent Therapeutics, Inc.

Accent Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing oncology-focused, small molecule therapies in the emerging field of RNA modification. This field of biology encompasses post-transcriptional chemical modifications of RNA that provide cells with a unique mechanism for regulating proteins critical for cellular growth and differentiation. By targeting cancer-linked RNA-modifying proteins (RMPs) with precision therapies, the company is translating extraordinary science into life-changing therapies for patients. For more information, please visit accenttx.com.

About Xavo

Xavo is a software company that was founded in 2016 with the sole focus on delivering exceptional value to Biopharma R&D through Software-as-a-Service. Xavo has offices in the U.S., Germany, and Switzerland. For more information, visit Xavo.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the management of the Xavo. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to major differences between the forward-looking statements given here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of the companies of the Xavo Group. Xavo assumes no liability to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

For more information contact us:

Xavo USA, Inc.

One Boston Place, Suite #2600

Boston, MA 02108, USA

Email: press@xavo.com

Web: www.xavo.com