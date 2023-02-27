Synthego has started using Xavo's Cloud-Based Sample Management System productively for their Engineered Cells Factory

Xavo, a leading provider of Software-as-a-Service for Biopharma R&D is pleased to announce that Synthego has gone live with Xavo R3.

BOSTON, MA, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xavo, a leading provider of Software-as-a-Service for Biopharma R&D with offices in Boston, MA, Bayreuth, Germany and Basel, Switzerland, is pleased to announce that Synthego has gone live with Xavo R3. - “We are very happy to add Synthego to our growing list of North American clients”, says Reda Bensaid, Xavo’s CEO.

Synthego, a California-based Genome Engineering company who is pioneering the genome editing space to accelerate the development of next generation cell therapies, has turned to Xavo in 2022 for an innovative Sample Management solution helping to optimally place and later find sample containers in multiple freezers across multiple sites while avoiding user error in the check-in and check-out process.

Following Xavo’s standard process and out-of-the-box product functionality, the joint team was able to configure and integrate a solution for Synthego within a very short period.

“At Synthego, we leverage the latest technologies in Software and Automation to support our cause to provide genome editing at scale”, says Arne Vandenbroucke, PhD, Director, Automation and Systems Engineering at Synthego. He continues:

“We are very happy with how the Xavo solution helps us to increase productivity in the lab by providing accurate inventory information about sample availability and location as well as user guidance in all inventory operations. What makes the difference for us is the excellent User Experience leading to reduced operator onboarding time and reduced operator errors.”

Rami Lokas, Xavo’s VP Value Realization says: “We are grateful for the great collaboration with the Synthego team, who allowed us to deliver a state-of-the-art Sample Management solution that ensures data integrity when executing production tasks across multiple sites within a relatively short amount of time. And because Xavo is provided as SaaS, Synthego will continue to benefit from additional functionality and improvements on an ongoing basis at no additional cost.”

About Xavo R3

Xavo R3 is a full-featured Sample Management platform for Biopharma R&D labs that is exclusively offered as Software-as-a-Service. The subscription model scales according to market needs from small Biopharma customers to large enterprise deployments. Xavo R3 dramatically improves the ability of Sample Management labs to fulfill demand for R&D materials at the highest quality, to promise on time every time. Furthermore, it helps Sample Management labs achieve higher productivity, flexibility and transparency while reducing compound use, labor cost and increasing quality.

About Synthego

Synthego, a U.S. company based in California, was founded to revolutionize genome engineering technology, helping translate genomics into the clinic and ultimately making engineered biological therapies accessible to all patients. The company leverages machine learning, automation, and gene editing to build platforms for science at scale. With its foundations in engineering disciplines, Synthego’s platforms vertically integrate proprietary hardware, software, bioinformatics, chemistries, and molecular biology to advance both basic research and therapeutic development programs. For more information, visit Synthego.com.

About Xavo

Xavo is a software company that was founded in 2016 with the sole focus on delivering exceptional value to Biopharma R&D through Software-as-a-Service. Xavo has offices in the U.S., Germany, and Switzerland. For more information, visit Xavo.com.

