February 27, 2023

Holderness, NH – On Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 12:45 a.m., Holderness Fire-Rescue, Stewart’s Ambulance, Center Harbor Fire-Rescue, Holderness Police, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a report of a snowmobile collision on Squam Lake in Holderness.

First responders located Jon Wardwell, 56, of Sandwich, NH, and Richard Sampson, 58, of Ashland, NH, on Squam Lake approximately one-half mile from the snowmobile trail that exits the lake by Golden Pond General Store. Sampson was in the lead when his drive belt suddenly broke causing a sudden deceleration. Wardwell was a short distance behind him and collided with the rear of Sampson’s snowmobile.

Both operators were ejected from their snowmobiles resulting in head injuries and temporary loss of consciousness. A third snowmobiler in the group witnessed the collision and immediately called 911 for assistance. Stewarts Ambulance Service transported Wardwell to Concord Hospital for evaluation and treatment. Sampson refused on-scene medical care and was transported by his wife to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for further evaluation. At the time of the collision, it was snowing heavily with frequent gusts of wind causing whiteout conditions which appears to be the cause of the collision.

No further details are available at this time.