Updated version of Montage offers potential for limitless connections and improved engagement

Teacher demonstrates DisplayNote Montage unlimited connections in action

Latest generation of DisplayNote’s Montage features ‘unlimited connections’ so more students can join, share and present during learning sessions and lectures

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DisplayNote, a creator of connected experiences for the world's presenters, educators and learners, has today announced the launch of a new, improved version of Montage, its award-winning screen-sharing tool, designed to improve the user experience in education applications.

Montage has accumulated tens of millions of screenshares since its launch and enables teachers and students to wirelessly present while connected to a network. Its new unlimited connections function ensures there is no limit on how many students can join a lesson. Alongside this, the main presenter can seamlessly invite anyone in the lesson to assume presenting duties and share to encourage interaction and aid engagement and comprehension amongst students.

“Montage has been a hugely successful product for us since its launch and we’re delighted that this new update will improve functionality and user experience,” says Ed Morgan COO of DisplayNote. “The unlimited connections feature extends the reach of any lesson, meaning fewer interruptions as well as increasing engagement and participation. We’re anticipating this new generation will win over existing users while attracting many new Montage champions worldwide.”

Montage has accumulated tens of millions of screenshares since its launch and now allows everyone in a room (of any size) to connect and share their screen. Content can be shared from the Web or any Android or Apple iOS device meaning educators are able to easily move around and engage directly with students. Furthermore, files can be shared between devices, annotated, and edited in real time for ultimate flexibility. The new Montage also features a brand-new home screen experience as well as some bug fixes and other general improvements.

DisplayNote’s Montage OEM partners include manufacturers such as Newline, DELL, and Avocor as well as numerous enterprises worldwide.

About DisplayNote:

Founded in 2012, DisplayNote creates connected experiences for the world’s presenters, educators, and learners. With offices in the UK and Spain, DisplayNote understands the importance of communicating without barriers, which is why they strive to make the most effective and user-friendly collaboration solutions.

