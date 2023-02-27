Submit Release
Boost Workflow Efficiency and Flexibility with the Next Generation of Resolvex® A200 Positive Pressure Processors

ST NEOTS, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecan is pleased to announce the launch of the Resolvex A200 Omics and Resolvex A200 24*, the next generation of Resolvex A200 positive pressure processors. The Resolvex A200 is an industry-proven, standalone system for automated positive pressure sample preparation, and the latest additions to the portfolio build on this success. These instruments boast unique capabilities to address unmet workflow needs and improve the flexibility and efficiency of the sample preparation process.

The Resolvex A200 Omics incorporates a HEPA filter and fully enclosed environment to reduce airborne particulates – like dust and keratin – minimizing the possibility of sample contamination in highly sensitive mass spectrometry workflows.

The Resolvex A200 24 is compatible with larger format sample prep consumables – including 3 and 6 ml columns, as well as 24-well plates – to accommodate larger volume samples. The system is also available with a number of cleverly designed accessories and adapters that allow users to run more workflows, such as giga-sized nucleic acid purification (NAP) methods.

These automated solutions open up new applications, offering time savings and improved throughput while still providing the great reproducibility and robustness associated with the Resolvex brand. Dr Klaus Lun, Executive Vice President and Head of the Life Sciences Division at Tecan, commented: “We are excited to be launching the Resolvex A200 Omics and 24, additions to the Resolvex A200 family that give scientists the ability to perform various workflows – from proteomics and bioanalytical processes to NAP and food safety workflows – with even better accuracy and throughput.”

To learn more about Tecan’s Resolvex A200 Omics and Resolvex A200 24, visit www.tecan.com/resolvex-a200-next-generation-positive-pressure-processing.

* For research use only. Not for diagnostic procedures.


About Tecan
Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people’s lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2021, Tecan generated sales of CHF 947 million (USD 1,041 million; EUR 877 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group
media@tecan.com

© 2023 kdm communications limited

Editorial contact for further information or follow-up
Becca Nordstrom at kdm communications limited, St Neots, UK
Tel. +44 (0) 1480 405333
email ideas@kdm-communications.com

Becca Nordstrom
kdm communications limited
ideas@kdm-communications.com

