The International EPD System announces the North American EPD System

EPD North America Logo

The International EPD® System announced the launch of North American EPD System, known as EPD North America.

STOCKHOLM, SWEEDEN, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International EPD® System announced the launch of North American EPD System, known as EPD North America. EPD North America offers the North American market tailored and regionalized EPD services that support the U.S. and Canadian markets.

• The International EPD® System was founded in 1998 as the Swedish EPD System is credited with the invention of the EPD and Product Category Rules (PCR).

• The International EPD® System, the world’s first and longest running EPD program, is expanding its global service network into the North American market with its newest independent licensee – The North American EPD® System.

• EPDs transparently report objective, comparable, and verified data about the life cycle environmental performance of products and services.

• EPDs published with the International EPD® System are accepted is many global green building certification programs (such as BREEAM, Green Globes, LEED, Living Building Challenge, and WELL), used in Building Information Management (BIM) software for whole building LCAs, and regulatory requirements (such as the federal and state level Buy Clean initiatives).

• EPD North America will also help spur EPDs in industries outside of the building product industry.

The North American EPD® System is operated by EPD NA, a collaborative multi-member LLC established to accommodate increased awareness, capacity building and training for LCAs, PCR development and EPD development.

EPD North America is governed by the International EPD System with a Regional Board of Advisors comprised of LCA Practitioners and Industry Representatives. EPD North America offers independent and competitive EPD services in the North American market and provides an important bridge between North American manufacturers and the global EPD marketplace as well as connecting global interests with solutions specific to the North American market.

EPD North America is led by its Managing Director, Kate McFeaters, who has 15 years of experience in various sustainable building and materials initiatives, including EPD Process Verification with the Epsten Group, Inc., ISO 17065 accreditation, and deep knowledge and involvement with USGBC’s LEED materials credit initiatives. Kate reports to Sebastiaan Stiller, CEO of the International EPD System and her Board of Advisors. Kate brings experience and enthusiasm to this EPD North America and is excited for the future of EPDs, including the global reach of EPDs in the marketplace and harmonization of EPDs across the marketplace. Kate is based the Atlanta, GA metro area.

EPD North America fills some obvious white space in the North American Market. The first is the availability of globally harmonized PCRs for products categories not covered by US PCRs, second is the International EPD Systems leadership in harmonizing EPD programs worldwide through mutual recognition programs. Lastly but certainly not least is the role International EPD System is playing in helping define the rules for digital EPDs and digital EPD formats. EPD North America will be heavily involved in working with other Program Operators in the United States to build a stronger and more structured EPD ecosystem.

More information is available on EPD NA’s website (www.epdna.com) and LinkedIn page https://www.linkedin.com/company/epdna/?viewAsMember=true

For information, please contact: katemcfeaters@epdna.com

