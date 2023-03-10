Nirman Ventures appoints Nikhil Kalghatgi to its Board of Advisors
The prospect of joining the advisory board of Nirman Ventures is compelling as it will allow me to influence the trajectory of construction and clean technology firms at a very early stage.”SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA , U.S., March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nirman Ventures, a global venture capital firm investing in early and clean technology innovations in construction, today announced that Nikhil Kalghatgi has joined its Board of Advisors.
Mr Kalghatgi holds a senior executive position at one of the largest design firms in the US, and brings to Nirman more than 25 years of leadership and management experience.
Working across engineering, real estate & business consulting industries, Mr. Kalghatgi has led transformational programs encompassing technology implementation, business process optimization and organizational change.
His passion for transforming the built environment by integrating technological innovation and sustainable practices for future generations aligns with Nirman's mission to support early-stage startups disrupting the $14 trillion construction industry.
"Nikhil is an outstanding addition to our Board," said the partnership team at Nirman Ventures. "As a senior executive in the architecture, engineering and construction space, with expertise in both design and finance, Nikhil will add tremendous value to our portfolio startups."
Mr Kalghatgi commented: "The prospect of joining the advisory board of Nirman Ventures is compelling as it will allow me to influence the trajectory of construction and clean technology firms at a very early stage.
"I am excited about bringing my industry experience to the fore as I work with entrepreneurs and experienced investors to help them execute their innovative ideas. The construction ecosystem is ripe for disruption, and as leaders, we need to spearhead the transition into the next era. I am thrilled at the opportunity to play a small part in this transformation."
He added: "I have always been an ardent believer that engineers can change the world, hopefully for the better. And the opportunity to do that right now is nowhere bigger than in the built environment sector."
Nirman Ventures is the first Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm to invest in early construction and clean technology innovation. Founded by industry leaders with a deep understanding of the ecosystem, it has a globally networked cohort of partners and advisors based in key centers around the world.
Its focus areas are construction-tech, clean tech, and blockchain tech, shaping today's real estate. The geography-agnostic fund has access to cutting-edge technology from across the globe, bringing unparalleled domain and market knowledge to the industry.
