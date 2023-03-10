Nirman Ventures appoints Nikhil Kalghatgi to its Board of Advisors

About

Nirman Ventures is a Silicon Valley based venture capital firm with global offices, that is on a mission to support early-stage startups disrupting the $14 Trillion dollar Construction Industry. Our focus areas are construction-tech, clean-tech, and blockchain-tech shaping real estate. Our partners are based in 5 continents and over 20 countries giving us access to cutting edge technology from across the globe. Nirman Ventures is a geography agnostic fund.