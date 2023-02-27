Rolling Wireless Demonstrates 5G Leadership with First Samples of Automotive 5G Release 16 Modules
First engineering samples of RN93xx and RN94xx 5G Release 16 NADs, based on Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2 platform, are available now.LUXEMBOURG, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rolling Wireless, the world’s leading supplier of network access devices (NADs) for the automotive industry, today announced the availability of the first engineering samples of its RN93xx and RN94xx automotive-grade 5G Release 16 modules.
Based on the Snapdragon® Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2 platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the Rolling Wireless RN93xx and RN94xx modules will bring a host of enhancements to automotive applications. In addition to support for 5G Release 16, features include a high-performance multicore application processor and an integrated hardware engine for security features, plus options such as a cellular antenna switching system, eCall antenna backup, and larger memory for customer applications.
More than just 5G Release 16 modems, the modules are delivered with an integrated, flexible software platform. Customers can build their Telematics Control Units (TCUs) on the ready-to-use Core Connectivity Services from Rolling Wireless, on Telematics Application Framework (TelAF) from Qualcomm Technologies, or even a custom application framework.
The flexible software platform also offers customizable middleware components as well as a range of “smart services”: ready-to-use applications designed to address common connected vehicle use cases.
Rolling Wireless has already secured its first design win for the 5G Release 16 NAD, which will equip the next-generation telematics solutions of one of the world’s top 5 auto makers.
“5G Release 16 is a significant milestone on the road toward future autonomous vehicles and smart transportation systems,” said Jeff Arnold, VP, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We share with Rolling Wireless a common ambition of providing the building blocks for tomorrow's connected cars, and we are pleased to be part of this success story.”
“The first samples of our 5G Release 16 modules mark a major milestone in the technical collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies and Rolling Wireless,” said Dan Schieler, CEO of Rolling Wireless. “The world’s leading car brands and Tier 1 suppliers choose Rolling Wireless due to our ability to provide the latest connectivity technologies with outstanding quality in a timely manner, and we greatly appreciate the positive collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies to help make this possible.”
Rolling Wireless RN93xx 5G Release 16 modules will be on display at Qualcomm Technologies’ booth #3E10 at MWC Barcelona from 27th February to 2nd March 2023.
For more information about Rolling Wireless 5G Release 16 modules, visit https://www.rollingwireless.com/en/solutions/5g-solutions/rn93xx-rn94xx.
For more information about the Rolling Wireless software platform, visit https://www.rollingwireless.com/en/solutions/software-solutions.
About Rolling Wireless
Rolling Wireless is the world’s leading supplier of network access devices (NADs) to the automotive industry, with over 50 million automotive-grade cellular modules shipped to date.
Building on more than two decades of innovation and operational excellence, Rolling Wireless helps automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers create applications that enhance safety, delight drivers, and generate additional revenue. The company’s unique open-source software platform enables customers to build Linux-based telematics control units (TCUs) on a single module.
Rolling Wireless was established as an independent company in 2020, with the divestiture of Sierra Wireless’ automotive business unit. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company employs more than 250 automotive experts worldwide.
Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.
Mette Hautemaniere
Rolling Wireless
mette.hautemaniere@rollingwireless.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn