Rolling Wireless Expands Beyond Cellular with New Range of Automotive-Grade Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Modules
New product line simplifies integration of Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5.3 technologies in vehicles and ensures optimised RF coexistence with cellular modules.
Our new Wi-Fi/Bluetooth companion modules will help facilitate the integration of multiple RF technologies, while guaranteeing the reliability and quality levels required by the automotive industry.”LUXEMBOURG, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rolling Wireless, the world’s leading supplier of cellular network access devices (NADs) for the automotive industry, today announced a significant expansion of the company’s connectivity offering with the introduction of a new range of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth companion modules.
In-vehicle Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity has become a must-have feature for car OEMs, as it is increasingly a key factor in purchase decisions for consumers. The use cases for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth in cars have also evolved to include advanced functions such as wireless sensor data collection and electric vehicle charge controlling. In the coming years, these functions will expand to include autonomous driving and safety features.
However, comprehensive networking over multiple wireless protocols gives rise to coexistence challenges, as cellular and Wi-Fi systems compete for the same spectrum resources. Optimising coexistence and performance requires significant domain expertise, but does not contribute to the end user experience.
The new automotive-grade Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules from Rolling Wireless are designed to solve these RF complexity challenges for car OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. Optimised for seamless compatibility with 4G/5G NAD modules, the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth companion modules are delivered with a dedicated coexistence interface and protocol.
Rolling Wireless also provides pre-integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers in the company’s NAD modules, as well as a hardware IP accelerator which improves data throughput and CPU load by offloading the NAD’s CPU when moving data between 4G/5G and Wi-Fi.
To satisfy different price and performance requirements, the new product range currently includes two different companion modules. The RW962x module supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 protocols, while the RW964x module enables Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Rolling Wireless’ long-term roadmap also includes a Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 module (RW97xx).
The new Wi-Fi/Bluetooth companion modules can be used for a wide range of applications, including hotspots for internet access, wireless displays, and access to in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) media streaming. They can also be used as a client for access to home and enterprise internet for applications like software updates, vehicle diagnostics, etc.
“The software-defined car is built on a foundation of seamless and ubiquitous connectivity. Delivering new features, fixing bugs and crowdsourcing sensor data will require a mixture of short-range wireless and wide area network technologies to enable reliable and cost-effective lifecycle management. Therefore, it is vital that the short range and wide area connectivity technologies coexist, delivering effective performance in each application in every protocol,” said James Hodgson, Principal Analyst at ABI Research.
“In-vehicle connectivity enables a host of differentiating experiences for consumers and monetisation opportunities for OEMs and service providers, but RF complexity makes it challenging to develop new IVI systems in a timely manner,“ said Andreas Kohn, Chief Operating Officer at Rolling Wireless. “Our new Wi-Fi/Bluetooth companion modules will help facilitate the integration of multiple RF technologies, while guaranteeing the reliability and quality levels required by the automotive industry.”
Engineering samples of the RW962x and RW964x modules will be available in the second quarter of 2023.
