DST Partners with Radian Arc and WTFast to Enable Cloud Gaming Optimization

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BRUNEI, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DST has partnered with Radian Arc, a cloud infrastructure provider together with WTFast, an online gaming optimization company that helps customers achieve high-performance online gaming on PC and Android platforms. Radian Arc will elevate WTFast’s current offerings to its vast base of service providers, as well as utilizing its patented GPU Edge technology to bolster their private gaming network. With this partnered solution, DST has successfully introduced and launched their Gaming Private Network (GPN) - DST WTFast, which is available for all of their postpaid subscribers to enjoy and play online games on their PC.

DST subscribers get optimized gaming acceleration that allows gamers to access multiple data channels, ensuring reliable and lag-free performances. The broadband bundle also gives subscribers access to the WTFast Gaming Private Network (GPN) service, which lowers latency and improves the gaming experience by automatically selecting an optimized connection to gaming servers. DST has identified esports as a growth area as it seeks to build digital businesses across its footprint in the SEA region.

DST partners with WTFast, for the reason that they optimize online gaming performances by providing the quickest routes via intelligent gaming networks, decreasing ping and jitter for players, as well as a normalization product meant to ensure equalized ping and competitive integrity in esports events. By using WTFast’s proprietary AI-powered scalpel split tunneling and routing solutions, DST customers’ speeds can improve by up to 60%, creating lower ping and less lag for online gaming. By combining this optimization service with Radian Arc’s GPU Edge technology, the WTFast private gaming network will deliver dramatic performance boosts for gamers, and is first launched and enjoyed by the people in Brunei.

“As part of our commitment to support the eSport community, we are delighted to partner with Radian Arc and WTFast,” said Radin Sufri Radin Basiuni, CEO, DST. “This strategic partnership will help us provide an optimized online gaming experience for our customers and we are confident that by combining our services with their expertise in technology, specifically on gaming optimization and cloud infrastructure, we will be able to create a better online gaming experience for all gamers in Brunei.”

“Radian Arc and WTFast both have shared goals for online gaming optimization and equalization for esports—to create faster, more stable connections to provide a higher quality gaming experience. This partnership makes perfect sense,” said David Cook, CEO, Radian Arc. “By utilizing our edge infrastructure, the WTFast private gaming network will continue to grow and increase their ability to provide seamless online gaming.”

“WTFast is already working with a number of service providers, providing gaming bundle packages for the Internet that gamers love,” said Rob Bartlett, CEO, WTFast. “Working together with Radian Arc, we plan to close more of these deals, in addition to adding support for mobile, router/CPE.”

Radian Arc’s cloud gaming solution uses GPU Edge technology and operator networks to process data as close to the end user as possible. While competing cloud gaming platforms have to accommodate different network requirements of each players’ service providers, Radian Arc can deliver consistent, high-quality entertainment to customers.

With this partnership, DST has successfully launched DST WTFast in December 2022, bringing gamers in Brunei a maximized gaming experience that helps to rid of pesky online gaming problems and lagging issues. Those gamers who are interested can purchase the DST WTFast add-on through the MyDST app for as low as $8 a month. For more information DST WTFast, via the DST website at www.dst.com.bn/wtfast.