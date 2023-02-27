The Sports Circus Hits a Grand Slam by Adding World Series Champion, Darrell Evans, as Their Baseball Expert

The Sports Circus logo

Darrell Evans hit 414 HRs in MLB and was a powerful All-Star clean-up hitter. The table is set for him to hit more homers every week on The Sports Circus.

A team game and every player gets a chance to shine... or not. Every day or night.” — Darrell Evans

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sports Circus, a prime time Las Vegas-based and nationally-syndicated television and radio hits a grand slam with its new clean-up hitter and baseball insider, Darrell Evans. This veteran third and first baseman is a World Series champion, 2-time All-Star, MLB season home run leader, honored on the San Francisco Giants Wall of Fame, and 20-year MLB player plus a 20-year professional baseball manager and coach. Darrell will analyze all things baseball including MLB rule changes, playing and coaching strategies, and drive hard-hitting content that others may not have the gut to do so.

The Sports Circus features Ringmaster Sal Tuzzolino. The show spotlights special guest interviews including: world champions, Hall of Famers, all-stars, billionaire business leaders, television and film stars, and Grammy Awards and Academy Awards winners. Among these icons have been: Mario Andretti, Leigh Steinberg, the Godfather of all Sports Agents, superstar NCAA, USFL, and NFL Running Back, Herschel Walker, 4-time Super Bowl champion and coaching legend Tom Flores, NFL Defensive Tackle, Bestselling Author and defender of freedom, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., iconic sports talk show host, Mike Golic, NBA Hall of Fame legend, Rick Barry, 7-time Emmy Award winner and media icon, Roy Firestone, plus many more.

The Sports Circus is hosted by the Ringmaster, Sal Tuzzolino. He is a former baseball player and current sports and entertainment executive. Sal is quick and witty and can keep you entertained for hours with thought provoking content and drill-down analyses with a comedic twist. He has been described as the sports lovers' best friend while holding a championship on-air title of master of controversy and instigation.

Sal Tuzzolino stated: "Darrell is a Titanic addition to the Circus! His 20-years of playing experience and 20 years of coaching brings a truckload of experience to our listening audience. Wait till they hear some of the Hank Aaron insights he has to offer. Darrell hit in front of Hammerin’ Hank for four years in Atlanta. We’re fortunate to have Darrell with us.”

When asked about what he plans to contribute to The Sports Circus, Darrell Evans said that he will bring: “... some tried and true old school insights. It’s a great opportunity to ‘pass it along’ taught to me by my teammates and mentors.”

He continued with: “Then and now. Surviving the test of time. A team game and every player gets a chance to shine... or not. Every day or night.”

The Sports Circus has a loose format and can be highly unpredictable. Listener and viewer participation is encouraged. When the phone lines and online chat are open, get ready to defend your position and possibly get called out. They take no prisoners so bring your “A” game.

The Sports Circus has large coverage including Comcast, COX, Frontier, Spectrum, and WOW Cable television affiliates in select US markets. Their radio coverage includes CBS, CNBC, FOX, NBC affiliates in select markets plus a host of independent stations. Worldwide coverage of The Sports Circus can be found on AAMPtv. Further, their shows are aired on HotelTV in all 210 Nielsen rated markets across the US, broadcasting into 500,000 rooms in three, four and five-star upscale hotels and resorts across North America.



If listeners miss an episode of The Sports Circus or want to binge listen, all shows are available on Apple Podcasts, iHeartRADIO, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

