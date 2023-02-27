Ukraine War Animals Relief Fund: Stopping an Avalanche of Animal Suffering in Ukraine

With 12 million Ukrainians having fled their country, nearly one million stray dogs and cats wander the streets of Ukraine’s war-torn towns and villages. Previous missions have delivered 40 tons of food and other supplies for stray dogs and cats in Ukraine, and sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped over 4,000 animals. Dan Fine, co-founder of Ukraine War Animals Relief.

Animal rescue group sends 4th mission to Sterilize, Vaccinate and Microchip 500,000 animals in Ukraine, with advanced AI / NFT Technology donated by Microsoft

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past year nearly 12 million Ukrainians have fled their homes after Russia’s brutal invasion, leaving behind nearly one million stray dogs and cats wandering the streets of Ukraine’s war-torn towns and villages.

Seeing their suffering, extreme animal-lover and Seattle-based IT executive Daniel Fine sprung into action, creating the non-profit Ukraine War Animals Relief Fund (ARF).

With the support of a dedicated team and cutting-edge technology, ARF has so far raised $250,000 from GoFundMe to help reunite pets with their owners and to avoid another humanitarian crisis: a massive overpopulation of animals leading to a rabies outbreak in Eastern Europe.

"Day by day, the crisis is worsening, and it's up to us to rise to the challenge,” said Fine, whose passion for animal welfare has intersected with his expertise in AI and NFTs. “These animals face a daily struggle for survival and pose a significant risk of spreading diseases, including rabies, which could have catastrophic consequences for the entire region.”

After Russia’s invasion, Fine and Tana Axtelle co-founded the non-profit with the motto "stopping an avalanche,” with a goal to raise $14 million to spay, neuter, vaccinate, and microchip dogs and cats in Ukraine for recovery purposes, using facial recognition, blockchain and NFT technologies supplied by Microsoft to reunite pets with their owners.

“Luckily we have the tools to help avoid a massive rabies outbreak,” Fine added. “With the generosity of so many fellow pet lovers and Microsoft, we are getting the support needed to help lost and wandering dogs and cats with nowhere to go and nothing to eat."

This week, ARF mobilized and dispatched a new team composed of members from Seattle, the United Kingdom, The Netherlands and Denmark to work with Ukrainian veterinarians to nourish and treat stray dogs and cats.

Previous missions have delivered 40 tons of food and other supplies for stray dogs and cats in Ukraine, and sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped over 4,000 animals. This process is featured on a moving, powerful YouTube video created by ARF.

Through its end-to-end field service technology platform, ARF has streamlined the processes of capturing dogs and cats, operating them, and reuniting them with their owners or helping them get adopted. The platform, available cloud-based and through a mobile app, is powered by Microsoft's Dynamics D365 software and Non-Profit Accelerator, which was donated by Redmond-based Microsoft Corp (NYSE: MSFT).

The organization has 225 veterinarian locations available to treat 500,000 cats and dogs, giving them a fighting chance in preventing a rabies outbreak in Eastern Europe. "We have the infrastructure and the expertise, now we need the donations to make this happen," Fine said.

Fine and his team have already significantly impacted Ukraine, but there is still much more to be done, he said. “We’re a nonprofit society of passionate animal lovers who refuse to stand by while an explosion of animal overpopulation occurs, especially when we can do something about it.”