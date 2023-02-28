Rich Chambers is Rock n' Roll Reimagined
Chambers' latest release, "I'm a Fool for Lovin' You," is a hook-laden track with bombastic guitars and a vocal style that oozes rock n’ roll.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rich Chambers is kind of retro, but not really. He hints at country, but he isn't quite country. He is a little bit modern rock and also a little bit pop. He's even a little bit bubble-gum pop (watching endless amounts of Partridge Family reruns as a kid will do that to you) In a nutshell, he really is a little bit of everything. Rich Chambers is Rock n' Roll Reimagined.
His latest release, the guitar-driven rocker "I'm a Fool for Lovin' You," is a hook-laden pop rock track everyone can relate to. Who hasn't loved someone that doesn't love them back and called themselves a fool for doing so?
"This song has been percolating within me for many years," says Chambers. "I didn't give it much thought when I first wrote it, but after years of it continually bouncing around my brain with repetitive force that put Disneyland's 'It's a Small World' to shame, I figured this song must have something, so I decided to record it. I have to say, I am quite proud of this little ear nugget I have written."
And proud of it he should be. It is uniquely fresh, catchy, memorable, and full of the kind of toe-tapping energy that real rock n' roll seems to always possess.
Rich Chambers, who hails from Vancouver Canada, has been on a roll as of late. With a discography of over 13 songs on Spotify with combined streams in excess of 3 million, total YouTube views for all of his videos at over one million, and Facebook and TikTok profiles that have gained over 85,000 and 35,000 followers respectively in just the last six months, it is evident that there is an audience for his brand of Rock n Roll.
Check out his new single 'I'm a Fool for Lovin' You' and see for yourself why Rich Chambers is quickly gaining a huge worldwide following. It's Rock n' Roll Reimagined!
Richard Chambers
CUB Records
+1 778-836-3522
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other