Rich Chambers' SANTA'S ROCKIN' BAND - Christmas Rock N' Roll at Its Finest

Rich Chambers - Santa's Rockin' Band

A fun musical Christmas ride for the kid in all of us.

One of Canada's best-kept secrets, Rich Chambers could easily become a household name in a matter of months!” — FLEX Music Blog

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is hard to deny the excitement and joy that is seen in so many people, particularly children, during the Christmas season. Rich Chambers' latest Christmas album release, ' Santa's Rockin' Band ,' celebrates this with 11 fresh, rock n' roll Christmas songs that appeal to every age and demographic. It's the kind of music that makes one smile while simultaneously putting them into a definitive Christmassy mood. Chambers has tapped into the universal appeal of the innocence and joy that makes Christmas so special—and the album is resonating!The lead single, the Chambers original, " It's Christmas Time (All Over the World) ," has been gaining radio airplay all over the globe. This up-tempo pop/rocker uses universally recognizable pop culture Christmas imagery to help formulate a positive and hopeful message that embraces the wonderful innocence that children, and the children in all of us, feel throughout the holiday season. Children are our hope and our future, so why not let their innocence, as Chambers says, "lead the way"?Alongside "It's Christmas Time (All Over the World)," Chambers has penned three other tracks on the album, all with the same vintage yet fresh rock n' roll flavor of the lead single. The remaining seven tracks are covers of Christmas favorites. One such cover, " Snow Miser vs. Heat Miser " from the Christmas TV special 'The Year Without a Santa Claus,' is definitely making its mark. To date, it has been streamed more than 1,000,000 times on Spotify alone, not to mention it is currently sitting on over 10,000 Spotify playlists. Fans are calling it the quintessential version of this popular song.Chambers has been on a roll recently. Along with his award-winning video for his original, "I'm So Tired," he has released four other original singles in 2021. With more single and album releases planned for 2022, Chambers is making his rock n' roll mark as an artist to watch for. As one music journalist recently said in the FLEX music blog about Chambers, who hails from Vancouver, Canada: "One of Canada's best-kept secrets, Rich Chambers could easily become a household name in a matter of months!"Website: https://richchambers.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/RichChambers5 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/santasrockinband Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/santasrockinband YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RichChambers

Rich Chambers - It's Christmas Time All Over the World (Official Music Video)