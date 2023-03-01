R4G Celebrates 13 Year Old NJ Girl BooksandLooks Sweet Victoria Hunter Interview
DYLFL offers innovative hybrid courses to small, dedicated groups of future fashion designers who want to find their niche and build thriving fashion futures for themselves, their communities, and their planet; contact Victoria at DYLFL.com
The theme of our March 2023 Fashion Loves Freedom Interview was celebrating women who use their talent for good.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "Victoria thank you for making yourself available for our sweet interviewer. LA Parent Magazine, thank you for supporting girls to use their voice for good!"
About
Hunter Publishing Corporation, the owner of DYLFL, was founded in 2007 by Victoria Hunter, a specialist in fashion education. An award-winning fashion design student and instructor, Victoria has helped over 3,500 students learn about fashion design. She attributes her success to a fun energetic vibe, combined with a current, systematic teaching strategy. “Our courses use methods that not only streamline the overall process to fewer materials with higher impact but leave students with a lasting blueprint.” Hunter received a Bachelor of Arts Specializing in Fashion Design from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, and is a published author on the subject of fashion design and generating creativity. www.dylfl.com
BooksandLooks is a 13 Year Old Creative NJ phenom who has been working on The Sweetest Gigs (work program created by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good) for the last two years. She is currently leading creative writing gig; Fashion Loves Freedom (she reviews fashion, and writes sweet fashion interviews). Starting in 2023, Recruiting for Good will start funding 2024 Kids Design Tomorrow Scholarships to offset the cost of hiring Victoria Hunter. www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
