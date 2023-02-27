TernX Carry On Luggage Stroller Wins Prestigious German Design Award 2023
The German Design Council has recently honored TernX Carry On with the prestigious German Design Award 2023. The World's First Carry On Luggage Stroller.BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The German Design Council has recently honored and awarded TernX Carry On with the prestigious German Design Award 2023 for excellent product design under the category of baby and childcare. As one of the most renowned design awards worldwide, this accolade is granted only to products that meet the highest standards of innovation, aesthetics, and functionality.
Statement from the jury:
“The TernX Carry On pram can be folded into a compact trolley format, which is small enough to fit into hand luggage on planes. A clever solution that makes travelling with a child more relaxed.”
Winning this award has elevated TernX’s reputation in the industry, and is a testament to the company's commitment to creating forward-thinking products that are functional and aesthetically pleasing, but more importantly with the potential to make a positive impact on the lives of families around the world.
As a result, the world's first carry-on luggage stroller has become an even more attractive option for families who want to simplify their travel experience. With its innovative design, the TernX Carry On provides a convenient and stress-free way for families to travel with kids.
Crafted with recycled German polycarbonate and aerospace aluminum, the TernX Carry On has been engineered from scratch to meet the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) carry-on size requirements. With utmost priority to safety, this innovative luggage stroller is designed to comply with international carriage and stroller standards, providing parents with peace of mind.
Equipped with the latest airport-friendly features, the TernX Carry On makes traveling with kids a breeze, ensuring parents' belongings and child are always within reach for effortless and worry-free family trips.
Since its founding, TernX has garnered five international awards for its innovative design and commitment to excellence in the industry. This continued success is a testament to the team's unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible and delivering outstanding products that exceed expectations.
