Edalex announce Credentialate updates with Provisional Evidence Records and the redesign of its Personal Evidence Record

Powering your single source of truth for skills and learning data Credentialate - Credentials just got personal - Unleash the power of your skills data and issue personalised evidence that supports employability Unleash the Power of Knowledge - A revolutionary approach to learning and recognition of achievement

Edalex announce Credentialate's new ability to recognise progression towards mastery via Provisional Evidence Records and Personal Evidence Record redesign

A personalised Provisional Evidence Record can show evidence of learning while they’re still studying, boosting employability throughout their learning journey, not just at the end.” — Dan McFadyen, Managing Director, Edalex

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edalex, the EdTech company powering your single source of truth for skills and learning data is excited to announce updates to the design and functionality available in its Credentialate platform: in partnership with Learning Vault, the ability to recognise progression towards mastery through Provisional Evidence Records, and a redesign of their Personal Evidence Record, which includes the introduction of greater labour market context. These enhancements extend the usability of the platform and provide greater value to learners, with the ultimate goal of increasing learner agency and participation within the skills ecosystem.

Credentialate is the world’s first Credential Evidence Platform that helps discover and share evidence of workplace skills. Launched in 2019, Credentialate has continued to evolve at an accelerated pace, informed in partnership with educators and industry leaders from around the world. In collaboration with multiple international cross-sector partners, recent research showed that 76% of learners were more confident in expressing their skills after receiving a digital credential that included a Credentialate Personal Evidence Record.

In partnership with Learning Vault, Edalex have developed the capability to provide dynamic, provisional evidence of progression towards mastery - a world first. For each learner, Credentialate can generate a personalised Provisional Evidence Record throughout a teaching period, which is then issued as an immutable Learning Vault digital credential upon completion of the teaching period. According to Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex: “Learners receive timely feedback and gain confidence while viewing their progress during the course. In addition, they can show evidence of learning while they’re still studying, boosting employability throughout their learning journey, not just at the end.”

“Learning Vault badges and credentials were created to make skills recognition more secure, verifiable and portable, but most importantly, far more informative and useful as a holistic representation of learning achievements than ever before,” says Nicholas Robert Alderdice, Co-Founder and CEO of Learning Vault. “Our integration with Credentialate is a great example of how powerful digital skills recognition can be.”

“Our redesigned Personal Evidence Record introduces some exciting new elements, such as the inclusion of skill definition links and the ability to add artefacts, available directly from within a digital badge,” commented McFadyen. “Coupled with this, is a cleaner design template that showcases learners' workplace skills, alignment to frameworks and provides rich job and labour market data,” he continued. “All together, this provides a full picture of what skills learners have developed capability in as a result of their studies, what jobs their skills make them eligible for and in which industries, and for employers, relates these skills known frameworks - such as the Australian Qualifications Framework (AQF) classifications - so that they can more easily match the learner’s skills to their job requirements.”

Learn more about Credentialate’s Personal Evidence Record - https://www.edalex.com/credentialate/personal-evidence-records