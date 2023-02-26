Submit Release
Resources Available for World Language Learning During the COVID-19 Crisis

Nebraska Department of Education World Language Program List of Resources

Provides list of online courses, reference materials, tutorials, and authentic resources. List is ongoing and suggestions are welcome. Materials referenced must be completely subscription free, open educational resources.

ACTFL offers a free one-year membership and access to their materials which include professional development online learning modules, professional library of journals, an online community, and access to AAPPL Communication Builder. AAPPL CB is an online workspace in which teachers can assign tasks in all three modes of communication.

NCSSFL Resource Response to COVID-19 Crisis

NCSSFL leadership has gathered an extensive collection of resources regarding COVID-19, instructional methodology, authentic resources, technology resources for teaching online, and dual language learning online.

