IADA Scholarships Propel BizJet Leaders of Tomorrow

Tyler Kleinsasser, South Dakota ﻿School of Mines & Technology

Julia Alise Hummel, Auburn University

Marcus Frank Gross II, ﻿University of Nebraska Omaha

Paul Wynns, University of ﻿California San Diego

Supporting Young Professionals & College Students

These great young professionals and students who are building their aviation careers will be the industry's leaders in the future, and the IADA team is so very fortunate to be a part of their stories.”
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IADA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), has awarded 10 scholarships to aspiring business aviation students and young professionals. Four university students received scholarships for their college studies and six young professionals already employed in the business aviation resale industry by IADA members were awarded scholarships for education, learning and leadership opportunities.

"These great young professionals and students who are building their business aviation careers will be the industry's leaders in the future, and the IADA team is so very fortunate to be a part of their stories," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. "We wish them well as their careers takeoff and they become the business aviation leaders of tomorrow."

The IADA Foundation (501c3) offers financial support to aspiring students and young professionals while also assisting aviation related charities in times of need. IADA Business Aviation Scholarships, funded by the foundation, benefits university students seeking a career in business aviation, specifically, within the corporate aircraft sales, marketing, finance, legal and insurance communities.

University student scholarship recipients are pictured here with their schools.

Grants targeting NBAA leadership opportunities, University of Virginia Darden School of Business, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, and IADA Foundation leadership programs and industry events were given to the following young professionals, listed with their IADA member employers:

Andrew Dondelinger, SOLJETS
Ashley Graves, Eagle Creek Aviation Services
Sam Campos, OGARAJETS
Kyle Canna, Guardian Jet
Myrthe Simons, Clay Lacy Aviation
Luke Leonard, OGARAJETS

University Scholarship Application Process and Deadlines
IADA will accept applications from qualified applicants attending colleges and universities offering course work in corporate aviation management, aerodynamics, aircraft systems, aviation safety, finance, business marketing, economics and/or studies that relate to aviation business/management.

Applications open each year June 1 and close Sept. 1. The IADA Board approves all scholarships to be awarded each year and advises applicants through their university’s financial aid office, by no later than Nov. 30. IADA is committed to providing scholarships on an annual basis to worthy candidates. Scholarship awards are monetary and may be from $1,000 to $5,000 in value.

These university scholarships are available to full-time, undergraduate (freshman through senior) students (enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours/semester) and graduate students. Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 grade scale (high school GPA for freshman applicants).

Application submission:

Eligible students must contact their university’s financial aid office to obtain a keycode to access the online application. All completed applications, transcripts and required essays, must be submitted online to IADA via the online application portal no later than Sept. 1.

Questions
Please contact:
Erika Ingle, IADA Director of Operations
Office: 866-284-4744
Email: erika@iada.aero

About the International Aircraft Dealers Association

IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA's dealers consist of the top 12 percent of the world's experts who handle 46 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined, annually averaging over 1,100 transactions. Ninety-six percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 55 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 49 percent are active in Latin America, 46 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region and 41 percent work in the Middle East and Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.

About AircraftExchange.com

IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.

Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
email us here
Contact
