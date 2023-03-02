Transitions Group launches Viciniti, a corporate housing company, under its umbrella of companies

Viciniti Corporate Housing new brand logo. Visit the new website for Viciniti at https://myviciniti.com/

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transitions Group, Inc. announced the rebranding of its ExecuStay Midwest company to Viciniti Corporate Housing . The company started using the ExecuStay name, first as a franchise under Marriott International in 2004, then Oakwood Worldwide in 2014, and most recently in a licensing agreement with Dwellworks. Owning the new brand gives Viciniti independence and autonomy and propels it to the next level of success."We've built many strategic partnerships in business over the past 30 years. As an employee-owned company, we decided it was time to have a brand we own. The new name and identity empowers our employee-owners to discover innovative ways to serve each other and our customers," said Lynda Najera, Vice President of Viciniti.Under the new name, Viciniti will continue to provide extended-stay living and temporary apartments in cities across the United States. Their properties feature fully equipped kitchens, laundry facilities in each apartment, and top-quality amenities that make an extended stay feel like home. Even with the name change, Viciniti will carry on its dedicated efforts to help guests find comfortable temporary living while traveling for extended stays. Viciniti remains committed to helping guests who are new to an area venture out and explore the local culture during their stay, keeping in stride with the growth and increasing availability of remote work. "We are embracing the forward-thinking shift of a digitally mobile workforce. Helping our guests find their way around the local places we know so well makes our experience truly unique and enriching," Najera said.With a completely redesigned website that features online booking, guests can easily search and book Viciniti locations throughout the United States. Guests can look to Viciniti as a corporate housing partner with flexible solutions that meet a variety of short-term rental needs. Business travelers, people relocating, and those on temporary job assignments can find fully furnished apartments with all the amenities, including resort-style pools, fitness centers, and pet-friendly spaces.The rebrand also highlights Viciniti’s work to establish sustainable practices company-wide. “We believe it’s the right thing to do for our earth, our customers, and our families,” said Gabriel Wacker, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “While there is no quick solution for sustainability, we know our small, but sustained efforts will have a tremendous impact over the long haul.”At Viciniti, company ownership is not just an idea; it's a way of life. They empower their employees to control their destinies and have a stake in the company's success. As a company, they strive to surpass the expectations of their guests, ensuring each one experiences a comfortable and welcoming environment. Viciniti is dedicated to delivering these results for another thirty years and more!About VicinitiTransitions Group, Inc., is the umbrella company for ExecuStay Midwest and now Viciniti, an employee-owned leader in the corporate housing industry. For more than 30 years, the company has provided fully furnished temporary apartments and extended-stay housing for people in transition across the United States. Viciniti is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, with additional offices in Austin, Baton Rouge, Dallas, Des Moines, Fort Worth, Houston, Kansas City, Little Rock, New Orleans, Northwest Arkansas, Oklahoma City, Omaha, San Antonio, Shreveport, St. Louis, and Tulsa.To experience the local life and feel at home no matter where you are, visit myviciniti.com.CONTACTS:Gabriel Wacker, VP of Sales and Marketinggwacker@myviciniti.com

