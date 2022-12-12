Transitions Group Announces New President
— Barney Lehnherr
Barney Lehnherr
blehnherr@transitionsgroup.net, 316.425.7340
Brent Dorrah
brent@furnitureoptions.com, 316.304.8483
Barney Lehnherr, President of Transitions Group, Inc., recently announced plans to retire after nearly 30 years of service. Consistent with the company's management succession plan, on January 1, 2023, Brent Dorrah, the company's current Vice President of Furniture Options, will succeed Barney as President. Transitions Group, Inc. is an employee-owned industry leader in temporary housing and furniture rental catering to people in transition.
Barney Lehnherr said in his announcement, "I'm honored to have had the opportunity to work for such a wonderful organization, chocked full of very talented people." Barney served as the Vice President of Furniture Options for nearly 20 years before succeeding the company's founder, Bill Jackson, as President of Transitions Group, Inc. in 2016. Barney continued, "It's been incredible to lead Transitions Group with the same values and principles that Bill has instilled in me and to carry on our great company culture."
Barney, who will remain on the Board of Directors for Transitions Group, is planning to transition to retirement in 2023 while serving in an advisory role as Brent settles into his new role as President.
Brent Dorrah, celebrating 30 years with Transitions Group in January, said, "The company has benefited greatly from Barney's extensive knowledge of the industry and steadfast leadership. His many contributions to all aspects of our operations have been instrumental in many of our company's successes. I couldn't have asked for a better mentor. Barney will continue bringing a wealth of knowledge and value to our company and our employee-owners".
Brent joined Transitions Group in 1993, holding several positions, starting in the warehouse as a delivery drivers' helper to being promoted to Vice President of the Furniture Division in 2016. Brent said, "It's always been our company goal to promote from within our organization. We have an incredible team who, through their hard work and obsession for taking care of our customers, have built this great company".
Barney concluded, "I'm so proud to have been a mentor to Brent over the years. His attitude and dedication show total commitment to the company we are building. I'm confident Transitions Group has a bright future".
About Transitions Group, Inc.
Transitions Group is an umbrella company created in 1997. It is currently composed of Furniture Options and ExecuStay Midwest. It is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, and serves Austin, Baton Rouge, Dallas, Des Moines, Fort Worth, Houston, Kansas City, Little Rock, New Orleans, Northwest Arkansas, Oklahoma City, Omaha, San Antonio, Shreveport, St. Louis, Tulsa, and Wichita.
Brent Dorrah
Transitions Group
+1 316-304-8483
brent@transitionsgroup.net
