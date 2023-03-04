R4G Rewarding The Sweetest Chocolate Fashion Paris Trips to Help Fund Girl Gigs
Love to Travel and Supporting Girl Programs; Participate in Recruiting for Good Referral Program to Earn $5000 for Paris Trip www.5000forParis.com
Love to Travel and Supporting Girl Programs; Participate in Recruiting for Good Referral Program to Earn $5000 for Paris Trip www.5000forParis.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals to fund girl work program; and rewards referrals for companies hiring with $5,000 Paris Trips.
Love Chocolate +Fashion +Paris, Participate in Our Referral Program to Earn $5,000 for The Sweetest Trip!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a forward thinking staffing agency in LA helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to fund girl programs.
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with our exclusive $5000 for Paris Chocolate Fashion Trip.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "2024 is The Perfect Year to Visit Paris and Party for Good with your BFF, or daughter who is passionate about fashion!"
Recruiting for Good is rewarding only 10; $5,000 Paris Trips to 2024 'Salon Du Chocolat.' Women must successfully make a referral before Sept. 1st, 2023 to secure one of the trips.
How Women Participate and Earn Exclusive Sweet Chocolate Fashion Paris Trip?
1. Women make an introduction to a company, executive, or VP of HR that is hiring professional staff.
2. Recruiting for Good helps the company find a talented professional.
3. Our staffing agency earns a finder's fee to fund girls community program and rewards $5000 for Paris.
Carlos Cymerman, adds "Salon du Chocolat in Paris is the sweetest party experience to share or gift!'
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to support girls and luxury shopping? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund sweet girl programs, and Earn The Sweetest Luxury Shopping Experiences; Handbags, Paris, and Shoes Too. To learn more visit www.LovetoShopforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram