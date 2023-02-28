Advanced Emergency Response System Accessible to 136 million US iPhones; ASTORS Security Award; Cytta Co (Ticker: $CYCA)

Share This Article

Advanced Emergency Response System Accessible to 136 million US iPhones; Honored with 2022 ASTORS Homeland Security Award: Cytta Corp. (Stock Symbol: CYCA)

IGAN 2.0 AIMS (Actionable Information Management Solution) has won the award for the ‘Best Wireless Video Surveillance Network Solution' at the Homeland Security ‘ASTORS' Awards from American Security” — Gary Campbell, CEO

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Emergency Response System Accessible to 136 million US iPhones; Honored with 2022 ASTORS Homeland Security Award: Cytta Corp. (Stock Symbol: CYCA)  Advanced Technology Video Systems with Real-Time Options. Sales to Police Departments, Civilian, and Military Support Agencies. Received 2022 Homeland Security Award at American Security Today's Annual ‘ASTORS' Awards. IGAN IOS App is Now Accessible by 136 Million US iPhones. New VP of Sales Appointed with Extensive Background in Business Solutions. Multiple First Responder Clients Conduct Advanced IGAN Training Exercises in Texas and California. Cytta Corp (OTC: CYCA) brings technology from the military to enterprise. The company’s proprietary SUPR Stream technology has been designed specifically for streaming and storing HD, 4K, and higher-resolution video. Their IGAN (Incident Global Area Network) seamlessly streams all relevant video and audio during emergency situations, while allowing real-time video and audio communication among all participating parties. This creates real-time interconnected situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders, and their command centers.CYCA products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments and evolved through use in the military, meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K, and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption and disseminate through a command center to multiple parties. CYCA is taking this streaming, storage, and transfer technology to enterprises that would like to stream and disseminate more high-quality videos with fewer resources.CYCA manufactures all of its products in the USA. Their team of specialists has been put together to productize and distribute this technology across multiple enterprise use cases. CYCA management is integrating this technology into operations that have the need to send and store more high-quality videos and images with fewer resources.CYCA Groundbreaking IGAN 2.0 AIMS Solution Wins National Award as - the "Best Wireless Video Surveillance Network Solution"On February 23rd CYCA announced that its revolutionary IGAN 2.0 AIMS (Actionable Information Management Solution) has won the award for the ‘Best Wireless Video Surveillance Network Solution' at the Homeland Security ‘ASTORS' Awards from American Security Today. IGAN 2.0 AIMS was selected for its ability to provide First Responders with an interactive and collaborative dashboard that seamlessly integrates all video and audio streams, enabling collaborative interactivity while providing relevant, actionable information on an ongoing basis during any operation or emergency.The Annual ‘ASTORS' Awards Program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets.The CYCA IGAN AIMS is a groundbreaking proprietary SaaS-based intelligent software engine that securely collects all video/audio data feed and turns it into actionable information, enabling real-time collaborative and interactive management. It is designed to provide safety and security for First Responders, Security Companies, Industrial Drone services, Schools, Religious Institutions, Students, and Families.Revolutionary IGAN Platform Now Available Through IGAN IOS AppOn February 17th CYCA announced the launch of its IGAN AIMS (Actionable Information Management System) platform's fully functional IGAN app for IOS. With access to nearly 136 million iPhone users in the United States, the IOS IGAN app offers First Responders secure SMS notices and communications, as well as fully secure video conferencing capability within their team. But that's not all - the IGAN IOS app also provides a full and secure IGAN AIMS dashboard experience through a participating first responder's mobile phone.This cutting-edge IGAN technology suite from CYCA has gained full flexibility with the addition of the IGAN IOS app and an Android version soon to follow. Now, any first responder, in a department licensing the IGAN, can use secure communications and all the IGAN desktop features through their mobile device, without the need for a laptop or tablet.CYCA Expands IGAN Sales and Marketing Executive Management TeamMr. John Bristol is Appointed Vice President, Sales Introducing IGAN to AmericaCYCA First Responder Clients Conduct Advanced IGAN Training Exercises in Texas and CaliforniaOn January 31st CYCA reported on conducting a group IGAN demonstration and training exercises organized by two of its foundational first responder clients, California's Chino Police Department and North Texas Public Safety Unmanned Response Team (PSURT.us).For more information on CYCA visit: http://www.cytta.com DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. 