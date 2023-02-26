Submit Release
News Search

There were 165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,639 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Government to make an announcement about preventing gun crime and gang violence in the Regional Municipality of Durham

DURHAM, ON, Feb. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Mark Holland, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, as he makes an announcement to prevent gun crime and gang violence in the Regional Municipality of Durham.  

He will be joined by Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, Jennifer O'Connell, Member of Parliament for Pickering-Uxbridge, and John Henry, Regional Chair for Durham Region.

Following the announcement, MP Holland, MP Turnbull, MP O'Connell, and Mr. Henry will take questions from the media.

Date
Monday, February 27, 2023          

Time
10:00 a.m. EST

Location
Brooklin Library
8 Vipond Road
Whitby, Ontario

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/26/c8865.html

You just read:

Media Advisory - Government to make an announcement about preventing gun crime and gang violence in the Regional Municipality of Durham

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more