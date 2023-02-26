$150,000 POWERBALL POWER PLAY WINNER IN NASHVILLE

Back

NASHVILLE –Thanks to the Powerball Power Play feature, a Nashville Powerball player tripled their winnings last night—from $50,000 to $150,000!

The winner matched four of five balls plus the Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. But since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1, and the Power Play number drawn was three, the prize of $50,000 was tripled to $150,000.

The lucky ticket was sold at Titan Deli Market, 2001 DB Todd Blvd. in Nashville.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $18.2 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.7 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

###