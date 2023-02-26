Vietjet offers discounted tickets on routes to Australia

VIETNAM, February 26 -

HCM CITY — Vietjet is giving away promotional Eco tickets priced from only zero đồng on routes between Việt Nam and Australia from now until October 25, 2023.

The tickets (excluding taxes and fees) are available every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile apps. Flights must be booked between April 8 to October 28, 2023.

Passengers can enjoy free payment fees when booking and paying via Vietjet SkyClub.

The airline is also offering 50 per cent discount for passengers to experience SkyBoss/SkyBoss Business tickets from now until June 8, 2023, with many priorities including experiencing the luxury lounge, private cabins, the cocktail bar, flat bed seats, free up to 20 kgs of carry-on baggage and 60 kgs of checked baggage..

The first direct flights connecting HCM City to Melbourne will operate from April 8, 2023 with six flights per week. Meanwhile, the flights linking HCM City with Sydney will operate from April 12, 2023, with six flights per week. — VNS