PNJ revenue up 18.8 per cent in January

HCM CITY — Phú Nhuận Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) achieved VNĐ 4.1 trillion (US$172.4 million) in net revenue and VNĐ302 billion ($12.7 million) in profit after tax in January, year-on-year increases of 18.8 per cent and 11.8 per cent, respectively.

The good performance resulted from a surge in sales, especially 24k gold, in January due to higher demand of customers on God of Wealth Day.

The gross profit margin in the month was at 18.2 per cent compared to 18.7 per cent in the same period last year.

Operating expenses increased by 21 per cent over the same period last year, and the ratio of operating expenses to gross profit increased to 47.5 per cent from 45.5 per cent in January last year due to high expenses during the Lunar New Year and the impact of inflation.

As of the end of January, PNJ has 365 stores in 55 out of the country’s 63 provinces and cities.

PNJ last month was honoured to receive the HCM City Golden Brand award from the city People’s Committee.

It also won the title ‘Pioneer Enterprise for the Community’ for its zero-đồng Tết mini supermarket programme, which has helped more than 20,000 disadvantaged households across the country with a total cost of up to VNĐ9.5 billion ($399,429). — VNS