Shaftsbury Barracks / Cruelty to Animals
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3000857
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421 OP#8
DATE/TIME: 02/17/23 / 1831 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Blueberry Hill, Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Cruelty to Animals X8
ACCUSED: Juan M Garcia
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
ACCUSED: Cassaundra M Halsey
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hoosic Falls, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/17/23 at approximately 1831 hours, Troopers responded to a complaint of possible animal cruelty. From looking through a window troopers could see multiple dead Guinea pigs in cages as well as feces and urine covering the floors of the residence. Troopers made entry into the residence with the landlord and a member of animal control. In total troopers located 6 Guinea pigs, 4 of which were deceased, as well as two dogs. Through investigation it was determined that Garcia and Halsey both shared responsibility for the care of these animals and abandoned them. Animal control removed the living animals from the residence and transported them to the shelter. Trooper's then located Garcia and Halsey and issued them citations to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 03/27/23 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/27/23 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.