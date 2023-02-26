Shaftsbury Barracks / Cruelty to Animals

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3000857

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421 OP#8

DATE/TIME: 02/17/23 / 1831 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Blueberry Hill, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Cruelty to Animals X8

ACCUSED: Juan M Garcia

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

ACCUSED: Cassaundra M Halsey

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hoosic Falls, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/17/23 at approximately 1831 hours, Troopers responded to a complaint of possible animal cruelty. From looking through a window troopers could see multiple dead Guinea pigs in cages as well as feces and urine covering the floors of the residence. Troopers made entry into the residence with the landlord and a member of animal control. In total troopers located 6 Guinea pigs, 4 of which were deceased, as well as two dogs. Through investigation it was determined that Garcia and Halsey both shared responsibility for the care of these animals and abandoned them. Animal control removed the living animals from the residence and transported them to the shelter. Trooper's then located Garcia and Halsey and issued them citations to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 03/27/23 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/27/23 / 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.