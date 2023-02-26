For Immediate Release: Balfour Capital is Proud to Announce The Balfour Investment Institute
LUXEMBOURG, February 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balfour Capital Group is proud to announce The Balfour Investment Institute . The gateway to knowledge , education for independent advisors , accountings firms , and financial professionals .
From the desk of Steve Alain Lawrence Senior Portfolio Manager of Balfour Capital. I can’t begin to describe the satisfaction of sharing our knowledge , our experience , and our people . The Balfour investment Institute will actively give training and courses , in every aspect of the global markets via our online portal , and daily zoom classes . As a firm we will give independent advisors and financial professionals , daily training with professional hedge fund managers, who actually “pull the trigger daily in the markets”.
It is relatively simple , we as a firm will be intimately involved , in demonstrating the firms reach and deep understanding of every market from currencies, equities ,bonds , commodities and algorithmic strategies .
With a high level a certainty , our independent introducers , will truly understand the power of education and how to deploy a win, win, strategy for their clients.
While crafting a strategy that clearly define risk reward models, by delivering exceptional execution ,pricing , and solid rate of returns. We enable our independent introducers to have access to over 3,000 investment instruments , full instant access to backroom, , 24/7 client support , and instant commission payouts.
Balfour Capital Group will continue to expand its global presence and footprint while actively managing over a quarter of billion dollars in the global markets - by deploying high quality service seamless technology and exceptional market research.
