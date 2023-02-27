American Singer Marla Malvins Releases Powerful Cover of the 2023 Golden Globe Award Winner "Naatu Naatu"

Naatu Naatu Cover by Marla Malvins Rema, Selena Gomez - Calm Down Remix Cover by Marla Malvins Sojugaada Deiveega Payanam by Marla Malvins

Vocalist on the rise Marla Malvins is displaying an excellent performance with cover of Naatu Naatu which won the Best Song award at the Golden Globe Awards.

Marla's astounding performance on this Indian folk /Western classical/Dance Pop cover song is very impressive.” — VIKI Publishing® Music Team

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with San Francisco-based music label company, VIKI Publishing® Music and co-artist Francesca Shankar, the rising star Marla Malvins just released a powerful cover of "Naatu Naatu" single.

The original Naatu Naatu song has also won the Best Original Song award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, making it the first Asian and Indian song to win the award.

The original Naatu Naatu song was an Indian Telugu-language song composed by M. M. Keeravani, with lyrics by Chandrabose, and, recorded by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, for the soundtrack album of the 2022 Indian Telugu-language action thriller film RRR.

"Naatu Naatu" song of the RRR movie was shot in August 2021 in Ukraine as a part of the final leg of the shooting of the film RRR. Filming took place at the Mariinskyi Palace (Ukraine Presidential Palace) in Kyiv, a few months before the onset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Marla’s recently released cover songs, Skyfall, Havana, Bad Habits, Enjoy Enjaami, Billie Jean, Copines, Djadja, Pookie, Gangnam Style, Touch it, Jalebi Baby, Pasoori, Bailando, Calm Down, and Unstoppable & her original tracks Sojugada Sooju Maillige, Sojugada La Dévotion Euphorique, and Sojugada (Una devoción divina) have won her fans worldwide.

Marla's Naatu Naatu song is now streaming worldwide on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Deezer, JioSaavn, Resso, Wynk, Tiktok, Facebook, Instagram Story Music, Tidal, Boomplay, Anghami, Pandora, and more music streaming platforms.

Next up from Marla Malvins is a Kannada-Tamil version of her original “Sojugaada Deiveega Payanam”. Be on the lookout!

--

Marla Malvins is signed to VIKI Publishing® Music. A place where ideas become reality!

VIKI Publishing® is bringing creative ideas to life through music, children's books, games, branded merchandise, and more!

Visit VIKI Publishing® Music for the latest news at https://www.vikipublishing.com/viki-music

