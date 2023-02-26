Barbara Hankey-Rogers' Has A Secret...And She Is Ready To Share!
Barbara Hankey-Rogers is an ultra-active 74 year old living a grain-free lifestylePALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When most people meet Barbara Hankey-Rogers, a 74 year old powerhouse, they are immediately aware of two things. First, Barbara has the energy of a twenty-something and Second, she is one of the nicest humans you will meet. Every day Barbara can be found playing Pickle ball. She is active and her personality is infectious, but she has a secret. In fact, this secret has become the basis for her energy and activity. Barbara was not always the picture of health or nearly as active as she is now. For much of her life she struggled like so many women with her weight and all that goes along with these challenges. It wasn't until Barbara began investing in her health and chose a grain-free lifestyle. This is her secret to longevity and energy. Early in her grain-free adventure, Barbara noticed a lack of great tasting grain-free recipes. So, over the past several years she has been creating recipes that now have become her best-selling book, 'It's A No Grainer.' Barbara's recipes, lifestyle and personality are undeniably inviting. Many people ask, what is the big deal with grain-free living?
There is a growing trend towards grain-free diets, with many people choosing to eliminate grains such as wheat, oats, and rice from their diets. While the benefits of a grain-free diet may vary depending on the individual, here are some potential benefits and statistics:
Improved Digestion: Many people report improved digestion after eliminating grains from their diet. This could be because grains contain anti-nutrients such as phytic acid, which can interfere with the absorption of minerals and other nutrients. Better Blood Sugar Control: Some studies have found that a grain-free diet can lead to better blood sugar control, which could be beneficial for people with diabetes or insulin resistance. Reduced Inflammation: Grains contain pro-inflammatory compounds that can contribute to chronic inflammation in the body. By eliminating grains, some people report a reduction in inflammation and related health conditions.Increased Energy: Some people report feeling more energetic after eliminating grains from their diet, possibly because grains can cause blood sugar spikes and crashes that can lead to fatigue. Weight Loss: A grain-free diet may be beneficial for weight loss, as grains are often high in carbohydrates and calories. However, it's important to note that weight loss depends on a variety of factors, and a grain-free diet may not be effective for everyone.
As you look at your health goals, you may find Barbara's secret worth your time and energy.
What's the big deal with grain-free?