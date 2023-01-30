Barbara Hankey-Rogers Grain-Free Lifestyle Is A "No-Brainer"
A Grain-free lifestyle and diet is helping so many people with health challenges.
Life is amazing when you savor how you live, how you work and how you eat”PALM SPRINGS, CA, USA, January 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently Southern California resident, Barbara Hankey-Rogers released an amazing grain-free cookbook called, ‘It’s A No Grainer.’ Get book Here. At 74 years young, Barbara is helping people of all ages discover the great gift that comes with living a grain-free lifestyle. As an avid Pickleball player, taking no medications, and at her ideal weight, Barbara inspires those around her to delve into a grain-free lifestyle.
Like many people, Barbara tried low-fat, Vegan and gluten-free diets but none of these worked for her. So, what is all the fuss about to living a grain-free lifestyle? There are a variety of potential benefits to following a grain-free diet. (https://chat.openai.com/chat)
1. Weight loss: Some people may find that they lose weight on a grain-free diet, as grains can be high in calories and removing them from the diet may lead to a reduction in calorie intake.
2. Improved digestion: Some people find that they experience fewer digestive issues, such as bloating and gas, when they eliminate grains from their diet.
3. Increased energy: Some people report increased energy levels on a grain-free diet, potentially due to a reduction in inflammation or improved blood sugar control.
4. Improved mental clarity: Some people find that they experience improved mental clarity and focus on a grain-free diet.
5. Improved physical performance: Some people find that they experience improved physical performance, such as increased strength and endurance, on a grain-free diet.
6. Better blood sugar control: A grain-free diet may improve blood sugar control in people with diabetes or prediabetes.
7. Improved cardiovascular health: Some studies have suggested that a grain-free diet may improve markers of cardiovascular health, such as blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
8. Improved skin health: Some people find that they experience improved skin health, such as fewer acne breakouts, on a grain-free diet.
9. Increased nutrient intake: A grain-free diet may lead to an increase in the intake of certain nutrients, such as healthy fats, protein, and vegetables.
10. Allergy and intolerance management: A grain-free diet may be helpful for managing allergies or intolerances to grains.
To those that haven’t yet explored a grain-free lifestyle, ‘It’s A No Grainer’ cookbook introduces over 180 recipes that are not only grain-free, but absolutely delicious. Learn more about grain-free living here.
Rogers reminds readers, “Life is amazing when you savor how you live, how you work and how you eat,” It is a no-brainer to be a no-grainer!
Grain-free living makes a difference