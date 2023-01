Barbara Hankey-Rogers Grain-Free Lifestyle Is A "No-Brainer"

Barbara Hankey-Rogers best-selling book, It's A No Grainer 'It's A No-Grainer' Author, Barbara Hankey-Rogers Grain-Free living never tasted so good

A Grain-free lifestyle and diet is helping so many people with health challenges.

Life is amazing when you savor how you live, how you work and how you eat” — Barbara Hankey-Rogers

PALM SPRINGS, CA, USA, January 29, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently Southern California resident, Barbara Hankey-Rogers released an amazing grain-free cookbook called, ‘It’s A No Grainer.’ Get book Here. At 74 years young, Barbara is helping people of all ages discover the great gift that comes with living a grain-free lifestyle. As an avid Pickleball player, taking no medications, and at her ideal weight, Barbara inspires those around her to delve into a grain-free lifestyle.Like many people, Barbara tried low-fat, Vegan and gluten-free diets but none of these worked for her. So, what is all the fuss about to living a grain-free lifestyle? There are a variety of potential benefits to following a grain-free diet. ( https://chat.openai.com/chat 1. Weight loss: Some people may find that they lose weight on a grain-free diet, as grains can be high in calories and removing them from the diet may lead to a reduction in calorie intake.2. Improved digestion: Some people find that they experience fewer digestive issues, such as bloating and gas, when they eliminate grains from their diet.3. Increased energy: Some people report increased energy levels on a grain-free diet, potentially due to a reduction in inflammation or improved blood sugar control.4. Improved mental clarity: Some people find that they experience improved mental clarity and focus on a grain-free diet.5. Improved physical performance: Some people find that they experience improved physical performance, such as increased strength and endurance, on a grain-free diet.6. Better blood sugar control: A grain-free diet may improve blood sugar control in people with diabetes or prediabetes.7. Improved cardiovascular health: Some studies have suggested that a grain-free diet may improve markers of cardiovascular health, such as blood pressure and cholesterol levels.8. Improved skin health: Some people find that they experience improved skin health, such as fewer acne breakouts, on a grain-free diet.9. Increased nutrient intake: A grain-free diet may lead to an increase in the intake of certain nutrients, such as healthy fats, protein, and vegetables.10. Allergy and intolerance management: A grain-free diet may be helpful for managing allergies or intolerances to grains.To those that haven’t yet explored a grain-free lifestyle, ‘It’s A No Grainer’ cookbook introduces over 180 recipes that are not only grain-free, but absolutely delicious. Learn more about grain-free living here. Rogers reminds readers, “Life is amazing when you savor how you live, how you work and how you eat,” It is a no-brainer to be a no-grainer!

Grain-free living makes a difference