Eltropy Introduces Revolutionary “Digital Conversations Platform”
Platform allows credit unions to enhance and personalize each touch point between the CU’s staff and members
Every conversation is unique. Eltropy is committed to providing credit unions with the best digital platform to deliver exceptional member experiences while optimizing costs and growing assets.”MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, February 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy today announced the introduction of a first-of-its-kind Digital Conversations Platform — designed specifically for credit unions. This platform allows credit unions to create personalized member experiences for every interaction — whether in-branch or digital through any communication channel. It utilizes automation to respond to simple interactions 24/7, allowing CU staff to focus on higher-value interactions during business hours.
— Ashish Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of Eltropy
Eltropy’s “Digital Conversations Platform” is built on three layers — Communications, Automation and Intelligence.
1. The Communications layer enables credit unions to connect with their members anytime, anywhere, using Text, Video, Secure Chat, Co-browsing, screen sharing, and Voice, all integrated under a single umbrella and user interface.
2. Building on that is a layer of Automation which uses AI-enabled intelligent virtual agents (IVA) and voice biometrics to automatically respond to simple, repeatable member questions while empowering agents to focus on higher-value conversations.
3. Intelligence, the final layer, mines these conversations using AI algorithms, providing CU executives with real-time “conversation analytics” to improve service.
With Eltropy, credit unions also reduce costs and staff workload by seamlessly combining their traditional in-branch services with digital, streamlining operations that help them not only survive, but thrive through the upcoming recession.
“We’re very proud of the steps we’ve taken to have arrived with this industry-first, integrated, Digital Conversations Platform to improve the member experience,” said Ashish Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of Eltropy. “Every member interaction is unique. Every conversation provides a chance to create member loyalty. Eltropy is committed to providing credit unions with the best digital platform to deliver exceptional member experiences while optimizing costs and growing assets.”
“With so many unique engagement challenges credit unions are facing right now, including rising call volumes and a shortage of staffing, Eltropy has built an award-winning digital conversations platform to face these challenges head-on," said Barb Lowman, President of CUNA Strategic Services. "They're helping move the industry forward by enabling virtual branch capabilities that delight members with the ability to communicate the way they want, and when and where they want.”
Eltropy’s platform maintains the highest standards of security and compliance, ensuring that all communications are secure and encrypted, protecting members’ confidential information and preventing data breaches.
More than 500 credit unions are on the Eltropy platform as it rapidly spreads across the credit union ecosystem. Eltropy’s extensive integration ecosystem with partners includes pre-integrations with popular core, LOS, collection, and other systems. Credit unions can seamlessly add Texting, Video, Secure Chat, Co-browsing, and conversational bots to member communication, all in a single thread.
For those attending CUNA GAC this week in Washington, D.C., visitors can drop by the Eltropy booth (#1430) to discuss their unique challenges with the Eltropy team or pre-schedule a meeting here.
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy’s platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, Co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.
