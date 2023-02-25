Aquarium of the Pacific Announces 2023 African American Scholars

The Aquarium of the Pacific is announcing its 2023 cohort of African American Scholars. The 2023 scholars include five undergraduate students, two masters students, and three PhD students.

Award recipients were selected by a committee including Aquarium staff and community members. The African American Scholar Program provides a financial award of $10,000 to support each recipient's studies and exploration of fields related to the work of the Aquarium. Beyond the financial award they receive, each scholar has the opportunity to engage with the Aquarium to explore their career interests and learn more about its education and conservation efforts.

This year's cohort, along with program alumni, are invited to participate in the annual African American Scholar Symposium in November. Since 2021, the Aquarium has named 31 recipients of this scholarship.

2023 African American Scholars:

Anthony McGinnis is a fourth-year undergraduate student at California State University, Long Beach studying marine biology.

Bryce Barbee is a first year PhD student in the ecology, evolution, and marine biology department at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Danielle McHaskell is a fourth year PhD student in marine biology at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at University of California, San Diego.

Genece Grisby is an undergraduate student at University of California, Davis pursuing a degree in marine and coastal science.

Gregory Smith is a graduate student pursuing a master's degree in evolutionary biology at San José State University.

Jada Alexander is a third-year undergraduate student at the University of California, Santa Barbara studying environmental education and marine science.

Jahnita DeMoranville is a second-year graduate student enrolled in a marine biology M.S. degree program at California State University, Fullerton.

Jake Roth is a fourth-year undergraduate at California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo studying marine science.

Khalil Russell is a second-year PhD student in the population biology program at University of California, Davis.

Kimberly Randolph is a fourth-year undergraduate student majoring in biology and specializing in ecology and environmental science at California State University, Dominguez Hills.

This scholar program is possible thanks to funding from individuals, foundations, and corporate supporters. Major program supporters for this year include The Boeing Company, The Ahmanson Foundation, Lori Prince and Robert Hum, Kathie Eckert, David Cameron with City National Bank, Bob Foster, and the Schulzman-Neri Foundation. For more information about the scholars, visit aquariumofpacific.org/news/story/2023_african_american_scholars_announcement.

