The Most Productive People Move Away from One-Size-Fits-All Answers

one size fits all does not work

Virtual Conference Provides a Venue for the Seriously Productive to Avoid Cookie-Cutter Solutions

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back in the early 2000s, productivity enthusiasts were keen to follow the teachings of Steven Covey, David Allen and other productivity gurus. Their advice was eagerly sought, and so were apps used to implement their advice.

But now, 20 years later, the most productive professionals are giving up the idea that one person or technology has all the answers. Instead, they are looking to craft their own solutions.

They’ll occasionally borrow a design principle from here or there, but they are like rock stars. They don’t need music teachers to tell them exactly what to do, but nuanced insights they can use themselves.

Most cannot afford coaches. They must coach themselves so these insights are extremely valuable but hard to extract.

“That’s why we’re having a conference,” explains Francis Wade, convener of the Task Management & Time Blocking Virtual Summit taking place on March 2-4, 2023. This is the fourth annual event, but the theme stands out: “If One-Size-Does-Not-Fit-All...Now What?”

“The fact is, many experts sell copycat solutions - they are easier to market. But they stop working after a while and we are left on our own,” adds Wade.

With more than 30 speakers forming a who’s who of talent, four were named in the Top 30 Time Management Gurus List for 2023 by globalgurus.org. “These aren’t your typical experts, however. They want to help people when they realize they are on their own.”

The summit runs from March 2-4 2023 and features free eTickets, 24 hour downloads and live interactive sessions from 9:30am-3pm each day.

www.timeblockingsummit.info